Rihanna's never-before-seen delivery room photos leave fans speculating the same thing

Rihanna is, rightfully so, patting herself on the back this International Women's Day.

In honor of International Women's Day — which has been observed since the early 1900s and was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977 — the "Umbrella" hitmaker shared never-before-seen photos of her birth to her two sons.

The Fenty founder shares sons RZA Athelaston, two, and Riot Rose, one, with her life partner A$AP Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers), who she has been with since 2020, though they were friends long before that.

In honor of the special day, Rihanna took to Instagram and shared photos of her two births, describing them as the "most powerful" thing she has ever done.

The first, with RZA, sees her with her firstborn laying on her chest, and she is wearing gold necklaces and pears, and in the second, similarly posing with Riot on her chest still in the hospital bed, she is wearing baby pink sunglasses.

She wrote in her caption: "By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman… my little miracles!"

"And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…" she then noted, adding: "Don't ask, a lot was happening."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the photos, though many noted how the post briefly fooled them into thinking she had secretly given birth for a third time.

"Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I'm going through enough," one joked, as others followed suit with: "Why did I think it was a 3rd baby at first," and: "Not gonna lie I thought this was another successful hidden pregnancy," as well as: "I thought it was a new baby."

Since first becoming a mom two years ago, Rihanna has gushed about how motherhood has transformed her, and has given some insight into what her boys are like. "They're the best… Having a house full of boys, I mean, I thought I was a girl mom… I'm a boy mom. I love this, I love it," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2023.

As for how the brothers were getting along when Riot first came into the picture, she confessed at the time: "[RZA] struggled in the beginning," before revealing it didn't take long for him to have a change of heart, declaring: "He loves his little brother."

She further shared: "If the baby's crying, he'll come and just like, hold his hands," adding: "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby." She maintained: "He loves him," and noted: "It took a while, but he got there and I'm proud of him."