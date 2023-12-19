Rihanna reveals son RZA 'struggled' but now 'loves' baby brother Riot in confession about unexpected 'boy mom' status

Rihanna and her family had a lot of adjusting to do this year after welcoming her second son Riot Rose, who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky, but now everyone loves their status as a family of four.

Both the "Don't Stop the Music" singer and "Summer Bummer" rapper became first-time parents in 2022 with the birth of their son RZA in May, followed by little Riot's arrival in August of this year.

Now, the couple are ready to enjoy their first holiday season with their two boys, especially now that RZA has fully embraced his older brother role.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of her Fenty and Puma collaboration launch party, Rihanna was candid about how RZA was "handling" being a big brother.

"He struggled in the beginning," she first confessed, before revealing it didn't take long for him to have a change of heart, and she declared: "He loves his little brother."

She endearingly shared: "If the baby's crying, he'll come and just like, hold his hands," adding: "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby."

"He loves him," she maintained, and noted: "It took a while, but he got there and I'm proud of him."

Plus, gushing about her status as a boy mom, she further said: "They're the best… Having a house full of boys, I mean, I thought I was a girl mom… I'm a boy mom. I love this, I love it."

After a clip of the red carpet interview was shared on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about seeing the Fenty founder talk so candidly about motherhood, with one fan writing: "She looks happy," as others followed suit with: "Ugh she's so cute," and: "Amazing, I knew she was gonna love being a boy mom," as well as: "She's a wonderful mother!!!"

Rihanna has shied away from sharing much about her life as a mom-of-two, save for occasional snaps on her Instagram of baby RZA, though on the rare occasion that she does open up, her insight is as devoted as it gets.

Speaking with British Vogue earlier this year, the first glimpse fans ever got of Rihanna as a new mom, the Ocean's 8 actress recalled not wanting to spend even a minute without her son by her side when he was first born.

She said: "I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him," adding: "Those were always my favorite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his color come in, just all of these changes."

Rihanna and A$AP (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers), were friends for nearly a decade before they started dating, and though they had previously denied having anything but a platonic relationship, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2019.

