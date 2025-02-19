Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna breaks down in tears over ASAP Rocky's major news
Subscribe
Rihanna breaks down in tears over ASAP Rocky's major news
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky smiling at the Met Gala 2021© Getty Images

Rihanna breaks down in tears over ASAP Rocky's major news

The pair went public with their romance in 2020 and have since welcomed two sons

Faye James
Senior Editor
16 minutes ago
Share this:

A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty on all counts by a jury following a three-week trial that took a toll on his family life, leading to a flood of tears from Rihanna.

The rapper was accused by a former friend, A$AP Relli (also known as Terell Ephron), of firing a gun at him during a 2021 incident outside the W Hotel in Los Angeles.

The arduous trial reached a conclusion on Tuesday when a jury found A$AP (real name Rakim Mayers) not guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the AP.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rihanna dances and raps to A$AP Rocky

He faced up to 24 years in prison if found guilty, and turned down a plea deal of six months in prison just days ago.

When the verdict was read out in court, relief was written all over Rihanna's face as she broke down in tears. 

A$AP and the "Umbrellasongstress went public with their romance in 2020, and have since welcomed sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose. 

The rapper embraced his lawyer after the verdict was read© Getty Images
The rapper embraced his lawyer after the verdict was read

She has been a pillar of support for her partner during the drawn-out trial, often accompanying him to court. 

Both of their children had been present in court previously, which the prosecution suggested may have been a ploy for sympathy from the father of two.

"You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids,said Deputy District Attorney John Lewin. "We are all responsible for our own actions in the world."

He jumped over the stand to embrace Rihanna and his family© Getty Images
He jumped over the stand to embrace Rihanna and his family

A$AP jumped over the stand to embrace his girlfriend, as well as his mother, Renee Black, and sister, Erika Mayers. 

According to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, A$AP "wanted to shield her from thisbut "wild horses couldn't keep her awayfrom his side. 

"Rocky did not want her here, I will tell you that,he revealed outside the courthouse. "can't imagine this has been anything but a life-altering experience for them.

Rihanna was there for her partner during the trial© GC Images
Rihanna was there for her partner during the trial

A$AP was so grateful to the jury for handing down their not-guilty verdict. "Thank y'all for saving my life,he told the jurors after they deliberated for over three hours on the trial's outcome. 

The 36-year-old became embroiled in the case following an incident in November 2021 that saw A$AP Rocky allegedly fire a shot at A$AP Relli. The pair had been in a high school crew called the A$AP Mob, along with A$AP Illz and A$AP Twelvyy.

The latter testified in court that the "Praise the Lordrapper had fired the shots to stop Relli from attacking their other crew member, allegedly grazing his knuckles with the bullets. 

A$AP was accused of allegedly firing a shot at his former friend© Getty Images
A$AP was accused of allegedly firing a shot at his former friend

A$AP Rocky maintained that he never fired a shot as he was carrying a prop gun the whole time, telling the jury that he kept it for security.   

Police found no evidence at the scene that night, until Relli found two bullet casings upon his return; Rocky maintained that the bullets were allegedly planted after the fact. 

The news comes as Rocky sits on the precipice of an incredible year for his career. He is due to headline the Rolling Loud festival in March, to co-chair the Met Gala in May alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams, and to star alongside Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest in summer. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More