Rihanna breaks down in tears over ASAP Rocky's major news

A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty on all counts by a jury following a three-week trial that took a toll on his family life, leading to a flood of tears from Rihanna.

The rapper was accused by a former friend, A$AP Relli (also known as Terell Ephron), of firing a gun at him during a 2021 incident outside the W Hotel in Los Angeles.

The arduous trial reached a conclusion on Tuesday when a jury found A$AP (real name Rakim Mayers) not guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the AP.

He faced up to 24 years in prison if found guilty, and turned down a plea deal of six months in prison just days ago.

When the verdict was read out in court, relief was written all over Rihanna's face as she broke down in tears.

A$AP and the "Umbrella" songstress went public with their romance in 2020, and have since welcomed sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.

© Getty Images The rapper embraced his lawyer after the verdict was read

She has been a pillar of support for her partner during the drawn-out trial, often accompanying him to court.

Both of their children had been present in court previously, which the prosecution suggested may have been a ploy for sympathy from the father of two.

"You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids," said Deputy District Attorney John Lewin. "We are all responsible for our own actions in the world."

© Getty Images He jumped over the stand to embrace Rihanna and his family

A$AP jumped over the stand to embrace his girlfriend, as well as his mother, Renee Black, and sister, Erika Mayers.

According to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, A$AP "wanted to shield her from this" but "wild horses couldn't keep her away" from his side.

"Rocky did not want her here, I will tell you that," he revealed outside the courthouse. "I can't imagine this has been anything but a life-altering experience for them."

© GC Images Rihanna was there for her partner during the trial

A$AP was so grateful to the jury for handing down their not-guilty verdict. "Thank y'all for saving my life," he told the jurors after they deliberated for over three hours on the trial's outcome.

The 36-year-old became embroiled in the case following an incident in November 2021 that saw A$AP Rocky allegedly fire a shot at A$AP Relli. The pair had been in a high school crew called the A$AP Mob, along with A$AP Illz and A$AP Twelvyy.

The latter testified in court that the "Praise the Lord" rapper had fired the shots to stop Relli from attacking their other crew member, allegedly grazing his knuckles with the bullets.

© Getty Images A$AP was accused of allegedly firing a shot at his former friend

A$AP Rocky maintained that he never fired a shot as he was carrying a prop gun the whole time, telling the jury that he kept it for security.

Police found no evidence at the scene that night, until Relli found two bullet casings upon his return; Rocky maintained that the bullets were allegedly planted after the fact.

The news comes as Rocky sits on the precipice of an incredible year for his career. He is due to headline the Rolling Loud festival in March, to co-chair the Met Gala in May alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams, and to star alongside Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest in summer.