Eric Christian Olsen's wife shares baby bump update in new family photos

It is a bittersweet time for Eric Christian Olsen and his family.

Earlier this year, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum and his wife Sarah Wright, who is also an actress, lost their home in the wildfire crisis that ravaged much of Los Angeles.

And what fans didn't know, was that all that time, the The House Bunny actress was pregnant with the couple's fourth child, but now that the happy news is out, she's sharing some family photos featuring her kids — and her growing bump.

Over the weekend, Sarah took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the family's Sunday spent in Ojai, the beloved town north of Los Angeles, south of Santa Barbara.

Sarah and Eric met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. They share three kids, son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four.

The first photo she shared slightly highlighted her growing bump, which she had dressed in a green and blue checkered sweater, and more photos followed of the shops the family visited, and some of the kids perusing books at a bookstore.

© Instagram Sarah shared a "bumpdate"

"Magical Ojai Sunday," Sarah wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"The best," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Ohhhhh how I love Ojai!" and: "Love Ojai so much!" as well as: "Love!!!"

© Instagram The family spent Sunday in Ojai

When Sarah and Eric first announced their pregnancy last month, Eric shared a selfie in which his wife's bump is in view next to his face, and joked in his caption: "We timed this little nugget peeeeeerfectly."

© Instagram They announced their pregnancy on February 27

Prior to that, Eric had taken to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute thanking everyone who had supported him and Sarah after the loss of their home, including his former NCIS: LA co-star and sister-in-law Daniela Ruah, who is married to his brother David Paul Olsen.

© Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock The couple has been married since 2012

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Award after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers."

He then shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."