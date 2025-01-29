Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola, 23, rocks fashion-forward mini dress as she hangs out with famous friend

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola showed her bold fashion chops on Tuesday as she partied with Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears in London, England.

The 23-year-old rocked a gorgeous tartan mini dress for The London EDITION's annual Burns Night feast hosted by fashion designer Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY brand, and so of course Lola was in head to toe Charles Jeffrey.

The green and blue tartan print dress featured a square neckline and buckle straps with a nipped-in waist and A-line pleated skirt detail. She accessorized with black tights and black Mary Jane shoes, and a red tartan print coat.

© Instagram Jake Shears and Lola Consuelos take a selfie

Lola moved to London in 2024 to continue her career as a musician, working as a songwriter, producer and vocalist. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos's daughter had previously spent a semester abroad in London while she was a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

It is thought she now lives in the city with her boyfriend Cassius.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Kelly Ripa's family

© Instagram Jake and Lola were head to toe in Charles Jeffrey

Lola is known for her girly fashion style, with a focus on dresses and pretty details, although since moving to London her wardrobe has become focused on more classic tailoring pieces.

"[They tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking," Lola once shared of how her famous parents have encouraged her to act. "It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I, just how to act in general, not even just in specifically your career, but everyday life."

© Instagram Lola's fashion sense has changed since moving to London

Lola is following her older brother into the spotlight (Michael is an actor, writer and filmmaker, currently working with Bravo), while her younger brother Joaquin, 21, is a senior at the University of Michigan.

Since 2022, Lola has released four singles, from her debut "Paranoia Silverlining" to her most recent outing, last year's "The Watcher," and the singer shared that her lyrics are inspired by a mix of influences from her own personal life plus the lives of those close to her and their experiences.

While clarifying that they're "not necessarily about anything, anyone specific," she noted that they were inspired by "situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]. When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."