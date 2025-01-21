Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's incoming update over whirlwind weekend: 'Yours soon'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos is taking advantage of the whirlwind back and forth over TikTok to promote her new music.

The 23-year-old is the only daughter of the longtime daytime TV couple, who also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21.

While Joaquin is a college senior and Michael is a writer and actor who works with the Bravo production company, Lola is a musician based out of London.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

Over the course of her professional career, the young singer-songwriter and producer has released four singles since 2022, and is planning on dropping her first of the year very soon.

On Monday, January 20, after the brief ban of TikTok in the United States, and the subsequent lifting of the ban mere hours later, Lola dropped a teaser for a new track.

Likely titled "LOLA," she posted a green screen clip of herself dancing to a snippet of the new song, and wrote alongside it: "In honor of TikTok being banned (or not???), I'm teasing a new single I have coming out. 'LOLA' will be yours soon if you use this sound."

© TikTok Lola shared a TikTok teasing a new track named "LOLA"

She also teased the new release with a photo dump on Instagram from her London base, including snapshots of herself writing and recording the track, simply captioned: "new year new music 2025555."

Lola spoke with Entertainment Tonight previously about her career and following her parents and older brother into the spotlight, and revealed some of the advice she received from Kelly and Mark.

LATEST: Kelly Ripa breaks down in tears during LIVE over waning health of 'fourth kid'

"[They tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking," she shared. "It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I, just how to act in general, not even just in specifically your career, but everyday life."

© Instagram Lola also shared some glimpses inside the recording studio while working on new material

She branded her music as "authentic" and "a little R&B and maybe a bit alternative," citing her personal life plus the lives of those around her as inspiration for many of the tracks she's put out thus far.

MORE: Kelly Ripa calls out Mark Consuelos as a 'dirty liar' as they discuss their home life

"Everyone always asks me, 'Is your music about specific people?'," she adds, saying they're "not necessarily about anything, anyone specific, but definitely situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]. When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."

© Instagram The 23-year-old has released four singles so far since 2022

She explained she's "always thinking about new things to write about," and adding she's "really happy that I'm at a place where I feel comfortable and excited enough to wanna release my music."

MORE: Kelly Ripa tells audience 'don't yell at me' during discussion about her 3 children on LIVE

"I think next is going to be an EP for sure and then hopefully an album after that," Lola continued of what the next stage of her career will look like. "Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent."

© Instagram "[My parents tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking."

"I just wanna make sure I'm comfortable with the music I'm putting out, I'm happy with it, and I'm ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don't feel the need to rush anything, because I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much that I'm just trying to let it flow naturally."