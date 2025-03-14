Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby name is 'on trend' for 2025

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are basking in the newborn baby bubble after welcoming their daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright, last week.

The former Our Girl actress and the Heart FM radio DJ shared the wonderful news on their Instagram page, posting a lovely black and white photo of little Palma in an adorable crochet outfit with a matching bonnet.

Michelle and Mark, who wed in 2015 in a lavish wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!, wrote a caption telling followers they were thrilled to be sharing the news of their new arrival, before revealing her full name and date of birth.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma

Almost immediately, the pair were inundated with congratulatory comments from friends and well-known industry colleagues, and many were full of compliments on little Palma's unique name.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Keegan shows off her baby bump in a fitted dress

Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's unique baby name is on-trend for 2025

According to Ancestry, the name Palma has Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, and southern Italian roots.

Mark and Michelle have made no secret of the fact that they adore spending time in Palma de Mallorca, located in the Balearic Islands.

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

In fact, it was on the golden shores of Palma where they had a pregnancy reveal shoot, in which Michelle looked ethereal in a white summery ensemble, and the beautiful beach served as a backdrop.

The family have holidayed there frequently and have relative connections there, too.

In addition to the more obvious geographical meaning behind the moniker, the name Palma, according to The Bump, also has connotations with honey and sweetness.

It can also be considered a reference to palm trees, symbolising growth and a warm, tropical climate.

Michelle Keegan shared this glowing pregnancy selfie

What's more, Good Housekeeping notes that "short and sweet" names are taking precedence this year, meaning Palma more than fits this bill with its honey connotations.

Meanwhile, Ancestry also states that the Italian origin of Palma has biblical ties, which is in line with other biblical girl baby names in 2025 that have become hugely popular, such as Willow and Ivy.

© Getty Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

How Michelle and Mark will raise baby Palma away from the spotlight

Fans of the couple are no doubt desperate to see Palma and whether she resembles her mother or her father; however, it's likely that the couple will choose to raise her away from the spotlight.

Deciding to shield Palma's face in the Instagram post announcing her birth was a deliberate choice to protect her identity.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle's Essex home is huge

Ever since announcing the news in December that they were expecting their first child together, the couple have kept coy about any details or insight into how they're preparing for parenthood, an indication that they will likely keep most of their private lives to themselves.

Mark and Michelle live in a stunning home in Essex – the perfect place for their family to grow.

The mansion has an abundance of space, plenty of bedrooms, a huge lounge and plenty of land for them to enjoy.