Mark Wright reveals worries over welcoming first child with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright is expecting his first child with wife Michelle Keegan; however, during an appearance on The One Show, the star revealed the one thing he was worried about.

Mark was on the popular show to speak about the upcoming series of his Clean It, Fix It series, which sees him join forces with a group of cleaners and DIY experts to help people fall back in love with their homes. After speaking about the show, hosts Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp brought up how Mark was expecting his first child.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's baby joy

The star admitted there were "exciting times ahead" and said the experience was also "nerve-wracking" before fellow guest Sindhu Vee asked him about his own DIY skills.

"I want to tell you, you're clearly very good at DIY, you have a TV show, but I look forward to your first crib from any shop that you have to put together. Take out those instructions."

© Karwai Tang, Getty Mark spoke about his worries with DIY

Mark replied by saying: "It's tough," as Sindhu continued: "I thought I was good at DIY and then I had to do that and I thought, 'This kid isn't going to survive'. So, I gave it to someone else. It's insane levels of this screw, that screw and it's your baby so it's insane levels of 'is this right?'"

Mark's appearance on The One Show comes shortly after he and his pregnant wife were subjected to a burglary ordeal at their £3.5 million mansion.

© Getty Images The couple recently endured a shocking ordeal

Days after the break-in, the couple were seen enjoying a meal at the White Horse East Runton. Following their visit, the establishment shared a picture of the pair on its social media pages, where fans sent supportive messages.

"Hope you're OK," one follower penned alongside a red love heart emoji. Others took to Mark's account to share their words of support, with another adding: "Awful thing to have happened to you both."

© Instagram Mark and Michelle will soon be proud parents

Another wrote: "Just read about what happened on Tuesday! Glad that you, Michelle, and baby Wright are OK [red love heart emoji]—such a scary thing to happen!"

The couple announced their happy news on 29 December 2024. Alongside a holiday snap of the couple showing Michelle cradling her blossoming bump whilst looking lovingly towards her husband during a beach outing, the actress penned in the caption: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

© Shutterstock The couple married in 2015

The announcement comes nine years after Michelle and Mark tied the knot. The couple were married in front of family and friends on 24 May 2015 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! Magazine.

They exchanged their vows in St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds before celebrating at a reception in a marquee set up in the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

© Shutterstock Mark will host a new BBC show

The couple first met in Dubai back in 2012 while Michelle was starring as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street and Mark was appearing on The Only Way Is Essex. Nine months later, Mark took Michelle back to Dubai for a romantic holiday, where he popped the question.