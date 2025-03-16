Stacey Dooley turns heads with electric red hair and adorable tribute to daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley was amongst a fleet of star-studded guests at a special screening for Netflix's Adolescence in London on Saturday night.
Embracing a casual yet undeniably cool aesthetic, Stacey rocked oversized ripped jeans, a grey jumper and a classic black leather jacket. Most striking about Stacey's look, however, was her vibrant copper hair which appeared to be brighter than her usual shade of fiery auburn locks.
The former Strictly Come Dancing champion styled her famous tresses in loose waves, adding impressive volume at the roots with a bouncy, salon-fresh blow-dry. The look was effortlessly glamorous, blending natural beauty with a rocker's edge.
Stacey's tribute to motherhood
Adding a sentimental sparkle to her ensemble, Stacey wore a delicate gold necklace spelling out the word ‘Mama’ - a subtle yet meaningful tribute to her two-year-old daughter, Minnie, whom she shares with professional dancer Kevin Clifton.
It's not the first time Stacey has worn the necklace in a nod to her daughter. Fans recently caught another glimpse of the cherished necklace when Stacey took to Instagram to share a candid moment from her morning routine with her daughter.
Taking to Instagram to talk about her new documentary series, the broadcaster was seen wearing the sentimental charm whilst making Minnie some porridge.
"Porridge, which she has demanded, but she won't actually eat," Stacey said. "But I'm going to make it regardless, I'm delusional," said the first-time mum.
Despite her "delusion," Stacey's fans were delighted to see her sharing a glimpse of her mum life. One fan was prompted to leave a sweet message in the comments, noticing the TV star's 'Mama' necklace.
"Not sure what I LOVE more...
The Mama necklace.
The kitchen decor.
The bob cut.
The stunning hair color.
The fact that you call it porridge.
This stunning black top.
How effortlessly gorgeous you look at 9:30am Anyway, congratulations on all the new shows."
Stacey reflects on motherhood with daughter Minnie
In a new interview with The Guardian, Stacey gave a candid insight into Minnie's first weeks of life. A period she describes as a period of sleep deprivation, overwhelm and vulnerability.
Professional dancer, Kevin, who found love with Stacey soon after they lifted the Glitterball on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, was given just two weeks of paternity leave before he had to rush back to the stage - meaning Stacey was left to raise Minnie solo for the majority of the time.
"I remember him leaving and shutting the front door and being like, ‘What the hell am I going to do now?'" she told The Guardian. "And I felt envious. That he was going to be sleeping from 10pm to 8am. I remember feeling jealous of that."
