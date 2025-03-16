Stacey Dooley turns heads with electric red hair and adorable tribute to daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley was amongst a fleet of star-studded guests at a special screening for Netflix's Adolescence in London on Saturday night.

Embracing a casual yet undeniably cool aesthetic, Stacey rocked oversized ripped jeans, a grey jumper and a classic black leather jacket. Most striking about Stacey's look, however, was her vibrant copper hair which appeared to be brighter than her usual shade of fiery auburn locks.

© PA Images via Getty Images Stacey Dooley arriving for the special screening of Adolescence, at BAFTA in central London

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion styled her famous tresses in loose waves, adding impressive volume at the roots with a bouncy, salon-fresh blow-dry. The look was effortlessly glamorous, blending natural beauty with a rocker's edge.

Stacey's tribute to motherhood © Getty Images The mother-of-one wore a 'Mama' necklace Adding a sentimental sparkle to her ensemble, Stacey wore a delicate gold necklace spelling out the word ‘Mama’ - a subtle yet meaningful tribute to her two-year-old daughter, Minnie, whom she shares with professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

It's not the first time Stacey has worn the necklace in a nod to her daughter. Fans recently caught another glimpse of the cherished necklace when Stacey took to Instagram to share a candid moment from her morning routine with her daughter. WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares a glimpse of her morning routine for daughter Minnie Taking to Instagram to talk about her new documentary series, the broadcaster was seen wearing the sentimental charm whilst making Minnie some porridge. "Porridge, which she has demanded, but she won't actually eat," Stacey said. "But I'm going to make it regardless, I'm delusional," said the first-time mum.

© Instagram Minnie's vibrant copper hair is just like her mum's Despite her "delusion," Stacey's fans were delighted to see her sharing a glimpse of her mum life. One fan was prompted to leave a sweet message in the comments, noticing the TV star's 'Mama' necklace. "Not sure what I LOVE more... The Mama necklace. The kitchen decor. The bob cut. The stunning hair color. The fact that you call it porridge. This stunning black top. How effortlessly gorgeous you look at 9:30am Anyway, congratulations on all the new shows."