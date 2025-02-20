Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie's vibrant copper hair leaves fans saying the same thing

It may be seven years since Stacey Dooley lifted the Glitterball with her Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart, Kevin Clifton, but the Strictly magic is still very much alive in their household.

Taking to Instagram, Kevin, who shares his daughter, Minnie with Stacey, shared a photograph of their two-year-old looking at an unearthed promotional poster of her mum and dad on the BBC dance show.

Minnie's vibrant red hair was the image of her mum's as the toddler pointed at Stacey's face on the poster. The stylish tot wore brown Ugg boots, linen trousers and a fluffy grey and baby pink knitted jumper.

© Instagram Minnie's vibrant copper hair is just like her mum's

"My BABY," Stacey responded in the comments, adding a crying emoji. Meanwhile, Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Janette Manrara also added hearts to the post.

Other fans were quick to point out that Minnie's hair was just like her mother's. "Look at that beautiful hair!" penned one fan, as another wrote: "Loving her beautiful hair colour."

© Instagram Stacey never passes on the chance to match with her daughter

Aside from twinning with their radiant copper locks, Stacey and Minnie have taken mother-daughter twinning to a whole new level. Already a style maven in her own right, the ever chic Stacey loves to share her matchy-matchy sartorial moments with Minnie on Instagram.

Stacey and Kevin's love story © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2019 Stacey and Kevin made their relationship official in 2019 after finding love on the Strictly dance floor. Despite welcoming Minnie together, and buying their "forever home" in Liverpool, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the lovebirds.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday in January 2024 "Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before." She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Strictly stars Stacey and Kevin found love on the dance floor Kevin had been married three times before he found love with Stacey. He first wed at the age of 20 to a woman believed to be Anna Melnikova, his former professional Latin dance partner. At 24, he found love again with Clare Craze, his co-star on the international tour of the dance show Burn the Floor.