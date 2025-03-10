Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie has the most perfect copper curls in new photo

Stacey Dooley branded herself "lucky" as she rang in her 38th birthday with her partner, Kevin Clifton, and their two-year-old daughter, Minnie.

"THIRTY ATE," Stacey captioned a post on Instagram. "BLESSED with another year! Lucky, lucky lucky me."

© Instagram Stacey planted a kiss on her daughter's cheek as she celebrated her birthday

The broadcaster was seen cradling her daughter and planting a kiss on her cheek, showcasing their matching fiery red hair.

Minnie, who looked adorable in a gingham print dress and white woolen tights, sported a full head of auburn curls as she appeared to twirl around the room in her mum's arms.

Minnie is Stacey's mini-me © Instagram Stacey and Minnie are two peas in a pod Stacey's fans love to catch glimpses of Minnie's vibrant copper hair whenever Stacey shares photographs of her daughter growing up. "Look at that beautiful hair!" noted one fan on social media, as another wrote: "Loving her beautiful hair colour."

© Instagram Stacey often shares updates of her daughter growing up Aside from twinning with their radiant copper locks, Stacey and Minnie have taken mother-daughter twinning to a whole new level. Already a style maven in her own right, the ever chic Stacey loves to share her matchy-matchy sartorial moments with Minnie on Instagram.

Stacey admits her priorities have changed since having Minnie © Dave J Hogan Kevin went back to work just two weeks after Stacey gave birth to Minnie In a new interview with The Guardian, Stacey gave a candid insight into Minnie's first weeks of life. A period she describes as a period of sleep deprivation, overwhelm and vulnerability. Professional dancer, Kevin, who found love with Stacey soon after they lifted the Glitterball on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, was given just two weeks of paternity leave before he had to rush back to the stage - meaning Stacey was left to raise Minnie solo for the majority of the time.