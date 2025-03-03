Stacey Dooley reveals this one parenting regret

Stacey Dooley has always been refreshingly candid, and in a heartfelt new interview, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared her thoughts on motherhood, her past regrets and her hopes for the future.

The 37-year-old, who welcomed her first child Minnie with professional dancer Kevin Clifton in 2023, revealed that she would love to expand their family.

Stacey Dooley has gotten candid about parenting

"I would like to have more children," she told The Guardian. "But it's not a given, is it?" However, as she approaches her 38th birthday, Stacey confessed to having some regret about not starting a family sooner.

"Other mums were always destined to be mums. They knew. It was non-negotiable for them. But I didn't have that thought," she explained ahead of the release of her new book, Dear Minnie.

"If I'd started sooner, I could have had more," she added. "I might have had two, or three, or four. But you have to be realistic about these things. Like, biologically.

"I did everything I needed to in my 20s. I had an amazing decade of prioritising myself. All of that freedom. But, actually, I think I should have… I didn't know I'd feel like this."

Asked what her partner Kevin thinks about the idea of a bigger family? "He's up for it," Stacey replied.

The couple met on Strictly back in 2018

During the chat, Stacey admitted that she owes her fellow mothers an apology after previously assuming that being a parent "can't be that hard".

"You know, I used to see mums finding it tough and I'd think, 'It can't be that hard,'" she divulged. "I really used to think that. Which is [explicit] hilarious. I owe all of those women an apology."

Minnie is the couple's first child

In Dear Minnie, Stacey chats with women who have faced a range of experiences with conception, pregnancy and childbirth. In contrast, she describes her pregnancy as relatively straightforward.

"I've never in my life been that tired," she explained, adding: "I hadn't taken into consideration how vulnerable I'd feel. And you’re madly in love with this person. And it's a love you don't recognise."