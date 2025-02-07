Stacey Dooley shares candid insight into parenting Minnie with frank admission

Stacey Dooley frequently shares insights into her daughter Minnie's life, but during the week, the mum-of-one admitted that things weren't always plain sailing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star allowed fans a small insight into her life as she managed to catch a little bit of respite with a cup of coffee. "Cheers!" she wrote. "Me tryin to handle the terrible twos, multiple gigs, and constant mouse anxiety. LOVE THIS FOR ME."

Stacey looked fabulous in her snap, rocking an oversized pair of sunglasses and a black hoodie as she drank from a glass.

The 'terrible twos' are a normal developmental phase for young children, often characterised by tantrums and frustration.

Researchers believe this happens as children try to become more independent but lack the necessary speech, physical abilities, and maturity to do so.

Advice for dealing with the 'terrible twos' includes keeping regular sleep and mealtime schedules, praising behaviour when you approve of it, and staying calm.

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself, I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications, and it's still so daunting and knackering at times."

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad, and I just have no idea how single parents do it," she added. "Actual heroes, honestly."

Stacey recently joked about a stressful time at her Liverpool home when she revealed that a mouse had taken up residence.

Sharing various photos of her beautiful abode, the presenter wrote: "Gang. Enjoy this pic of my STUNZ DREAM home because there's a MOUSE in the kitchen, which means I HAVE TO MOVE IMMEDIATELY~ THERE ISN’T EVEN TIME TO GATHER ANY BELONGINGS. (No, but srsly I'm not okay… do I need a cat? But I'm desperately allergic.)"