Rod Stewart parties with his six children - aged 13 to 44 - ahead of 80th birthday

The start of 2025 was a family affair for Sir Rod Stewart, as the rocker marked the start of his milestone 80th birthday celebrations with his wife Penny Lancaster, and six of his eight children.

The loyal Celtic fan shared a photograph to his Instagram account showing off the family's celebrations during the Celtic v St. Mirren match on 5 January, captioning his post: "Early birthday celebrations."

The Maggie May hitmaker, 79, beamed from ear to ear as he smiled alongside his children. Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32, Liam, 30, and the two sons he shares with Penny; Alistair, 19, and Aiden, 13, were all present for the family occasion.

© Instagram Rod Stewart was joined by six of his eight children as he kickstarted birthday celebrations

Loose Women star Penny looked radiant in the front row, rocking leg-lengthening white shorts layered with a green-and-white striped Celtic jersey. Rod's eldest son Sean was also joined by his new-girlfriend, Julia Stambler, who dressed in a black crop top and green tartan midi skirt.

Meanwhile, Liam wrapped his arm around his wife Nicole Artukovich, as the pair twinned in matching white-and-green striped outfits. Ruby and Renee were also joined by their partners, who cosied up for the family snap.

The only person missing from the blended family occasion was his two eldest daughters, Kimberley, 45, and Sarah, 60, who only reconciled with her famous father in 2013.

© @penny.lancaster/Instagram Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have raised an incredibly close family

Rod hadn't yet released his life-altering first album An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down and was just 17 when his then-partner Susannah Boffey gave birth to Sarah in 1963. The former couple decided to give her up for adoption, with Rod's daughter being raised by Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

Reflecting on his blended family, Rod told PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."Penny has taken her stepmother duties in her stride.

© Denise Truscello Sir Rod married Penny in 2007

During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, she said: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."

Musing on her role as a step-grandmother, she went on to say: "Together Rod and I have a grandchild. I'm step-granny and that's wonderful because Kimberly's daughter Delilah is almost the same age as our little Aiden and they get on like brother and sister."