Mark Wright praises 'superhuman' wife Michelle Keegan following birth of their daughter Palma

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have finally welcomed their daughter Palma Elizabeth Wright into the world, and the former TOWIE star has been gushing about his journey to fatherhood.

Speaking to Olly Murs on his Heart radio show on Saturday, Mark spoke about the new, unmatched joy of becoming a dad. He said: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

But he saved his praise for his wife and former Coronation Street star Michelle, adding: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

The Heart FM radio host continued: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through."

Recalling the moment he held baby Palma in his arms for the first time, he said: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it."

© Getty Mark and Michelle welcomed baby Palma on 6 March

Mark explained: "I suppose everything else goes out the window and it's made me realise what life is all about and, my little baby Palma, I love you so much and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

He concluded: "It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time, we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."

Mark and Michelle's new lifestyle

Michelle announced that they had welcomed Palma on 6 March, and revealed the first glimpse into their new home life on Thursday.

© Instagram Michelle shared a glimpse inside her daughter's new room

Taking to Instagram, the new mother-of-one shared a photo from inside the couple's mansion filled with balloons celebrating Palma's birth, many simply reading: "Baby girl".

Announcing her birth on Wednesday, Michelle and Mark jointly uploaded a black-and-white photo of her daughter, penning in the caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

The couple first announced her pregnancy in December of last year in a joint Instagram point, and the Fool Me Once star kept fans updated throughout her journey.

As well as sharing some glimpses into her self-care at home, Michelle also spoke about her pregnancy cravings in an interview with Grazia.

She told the publication: "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff. I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking about the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout.