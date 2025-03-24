Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere's mini-me youngest sons with wife Alejandra Silva - best rare photos
Richard Gere standing and smiling, with his wife behind him and leaning on his shoulder © Getty Images

The Chicago actor and his wife share sons Alexander and James  

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
It hasn't been long since Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva decided to relocate to her homeland, Spain, but it appears they've more than settled in.

The couple, who wed in 2018, are parents to two sons, Alexander, six, and James, five, and the family of four decided to pack up their home in Connecticut and head to Europe.

The former publicist has shared a few photos since they left the States, including one of her driving through sunnier climes with a caption that read: "Back home… finally! Mi España querida [my beloved Spain]."

Richard and Alejandra at the Alhambra© Instagram
Richard and Alejandra relocated to Spain last year

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's super private family

Alejandra, 42, and the Pretty Woman actor, 75, are doting parents to their two boys but they also have a beautiful blended family. Richard is a father to his 25-year-old son, Homer, from his marriage to Carey Lowell, while Alejandra is a mom to her 11-year-old son, Albert, from her marriage to Govind Friedland.

Although Homer is now grown up and carving out his own life and career in NYC, the other children spend plenty of time with their parents.

The actor also shares adult son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell© Getty Images
Richard Gere and his son, Homer, at the Venice Film Festival

Alejandra is careful not to show her children's faces on social media, but she still shares sweet moments of them together whether it's special holidays or milestones. 

Click through the gallery to see sweet snaps of their private, blended family…

Black and white photo showing Richard, Alejandra and three of their sons standing in the ocean while on vacation© Instagram

The mother-of-three shared this snap on her Instagram as a celebratory post for Father's Day last year. 

Alejandra described Richard as "the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for." 

She added: "Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father's Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander, Albert, Homer."

The couple are with their three youngest boys as they lap up the sun on a beach holiday.

Richard Gere kisses his sons James and Alexander in a photo shared by wife Alejandra on Instagram Stories© Instagram

This photo was shared more recently to mark Richard's first Spanish Father's Day following their move. 

The special day falls on March 19 and Alejandra once again shared precious photos of Richard being a doting dad.

Alejandra Silva holds a heart-shaped shell in her hands while her sons look on© Instagram

Another sweet snap shows Alexander and James admiring a heart-shaped shell they found on the beach during their luxurious looking trip to the Maldives, where they no doubt made memories to last a lifetime.

Richard Gere's son hoping a Nopal while on holiday in Mexico© Instagram

Another sun-soaked vacation saw the family head to Mexico, and this sweet snap of Alexander holding up a prickly pear cactus. 

The proud mom wrote in the caption: "We love Mexico, full of wonders, adventures, beautiful and hard working people, lots of colors, incredible nature.

"All of that is part of #Xala. Alexander is hiding behind a nopal."

Richard Gere's sons decorate their Christmas tree at home© Instagram

From abroad vacations to Christmas holidays at home, this photo proves how the family is so important to them, especially at the most wonderful time of the year.

The boys can be seen helping out with decorating the enormous tree in the center of their home, and it looks fabulously festive.

Richard Gere's two younger sons explore the outdoors while standing by a lake© Instagram

Another simple snap showed Alexander and James out by a lake, exploring the wilderness and the beauty of the great outdoors together.

