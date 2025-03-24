Richard Gere's mini-me youngest sons with wife Alejandra Silva - best rare photos

It hasn't been long since Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva decided to relocate to her homeland, Spain, but it appears they've more than settled in.

The couple, who wed in 2018, are parents to two sons, Alexander, six, and James, five, and the family of four decided to pack up their home in Connecticut and head to Europe.

The former publicist has shared a few photos since they left the States, including one of her driving through sunnier climes with a caption that read: "Back home… finally! Mi España querida [my beloved Spain]."

© Instagram Richard and Alejandra relocated to Spain last year

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's super private family

Alejandra, 42, and the Pretty Woman actor, 75, are doting parents to their two boys but they also have a beautiful blended family. Richard is a father to his 25-year-old son, Homer, from his marriage to Carey Lowell, while Alejandra is a mom to her 11-year-old son, Albert, from her marriage to Govind Friedland.

Although Homer is now grown up and carving out his own life and career in NYC, the other children spend plenty of time with their parents.

© Getty Images Richard Gere and his son, Homer, at the Venice Film Festival

Alejandra is careful not to show her children's faces on social media, but she still shares sweet moments of them together whether it's special holidays or milestones.

Click through the gallery to see sweet snaps of their private, blended family…

© Instagram The mother-of-three shared this snap on her Instagram as a celebratory post for Father's Day last year. Alejandra described Richard as "the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for." She added: "Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father's Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander, Albert, Homer." The couple are with their three youngest boys as they lap up the sun on a beach holiday.

© Instagram This photo was shared more recently to mark Richard's first Spanish Father's Day following their move. The special day falls on March 19 and Alejandra once again shared precious photos of Richard being a doting dad.



© Instagram Another sweet snap shows Alexander and James admiring a heart-shaped shell they found on the beach during their luxurious looking trip to the Maldives, where they no doubt made memories to last a lifetime.



© Instagram Another sun-soaked vacation saw the family head to Mexico, and this sweet snap of Alexander holding up a prickly pear cactus. The proud mom wrote in the caption: "We love Mexico, full of wonders, adventures, beautiful and hard working people, lots of colors, incredible nature. "All of that is part of #Xala. Alexander is hiding behind a nopal."



© Instagram From abroad vacations to Christmas holidays at home, this photo proves how the family is so important to them, especially at the most wonderful time of the year. The boys can be seen helping out with decorating the enormous tree in the center of their home, and it looks fabulously festive.