Richard Gere and wife Alejandra's enormous Connecticut ranch they're leaving behind

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have big plans ahead for their family.

The Chicago actor, 75, and his wife, 41, who he married in 2018, are said to be packing up their home in Connecticut, US and moving to Alejandra's homeland, Spain.

Richard and Alejandra are reportedly relocating to the capital, Madrid, with their two young sons, Alexander, five, and James, four.

© Andreas Rentz Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere attend the "Wisdom of Happiness" green carpet during the 20th Zurich Film Festival

Though Alejandra, who is already a mom to her 11-year-old son, Albert, who she welcomed during her first marriage to Govind Friedland, is no doubt looking forward to re-connecting to her Spanish roots, the publicist and her actor husband, also a father to his 24-year-old son, Homer, are likely going to miss their family life on the farm.

Richard and Alejandra have been living in a stunning 1938 mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, which was previously owned by singer Paul Simon.

The couple have lived there for six years but are looking forward to setting roots down in Madrid.

The Gere's estate also features a huge farm where they have been raising animals including horses and goats. The couple have also been home-growing their own produce.

According to reports, the pair are moving into a house estimated to be worth around €11 million. The property is said to feature over 10,000 square metres of land, a heated pool, a wine cellar and a house that spans over three floors.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Richard Gere's three sons

The Pretty Woman actor recently spoke to Vanity Fair about their big move to Europe: "[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers.

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure," he said, adding: "I love Spain and I think the lifestyle is fabulous, and their ability to live transmitting joy and happiness."

Before they leave the sprawling estate, click through the gallery to see the best photos…

Alejandra and Richard will soon be waving goodbye to Connecticut View post on Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra's huge estate in Connecticut they're waving goodbye to

1/ 9 © Instagram Acres of land The Geres are fortunate to have plenty of space on their doorstep where the kids can run around freely. This photo shows their garden in full autumnal bloom and one of their children takes a walk through the field.



2/ 9 © Instagram Vegetable patch Alejandra shared this photo of her tending to the vegetable patches at the allotment they have in their garden. No doubt the family enjoy plenty of fresh produce from the garden when cooking hearty, family meals.



3/ 9 © Instagram New members of the family This rare photo from inside their home was shared when Richard and Alejandra welcomed two furry friends into their family. The gorgeous tabby kittens sat curiously next to each other on an Ottoman chair while the background of the image shows the wooden-panelled interiors. There are also tall bookshelves seen behind, adorned with plenty of novels.

4/ 9 © Instagram Christmas time As the parents of young children, Richard and Alejandra clearly make a big deal of Christmas. The couple decorated their living room accordingly with a pretty tree, balloons and plenty of presents sprawled out on the floor for their boys.



5/ 9 © Instagram Cozy corners Alejandra posted this snap of her enjoying a soak in their roll-top bath and the room looks so cosy. Not only does the bathroom look impressive in size, but there is a fireplace to the side adding extra comfort and warmth.



6/ 9 © Instagram Ranch life The mother-of-three shared this snap from their farm while she feeds milk to the cows. She wrote in the caption: "In these times that run, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us, for me the ones I value most and the ones I want to instil in my family. Back to basics."



7/ 9 © Instagram Winter wonderland This photo of their home looks straight out of a Christmas movie. Taking a snap of their huge snow-covered garden, the exterior of the house stands in all its glory in the background. The house is also surrounded by tall trees and looks stunning in the winter sun.

8/ 9 © Instagram Pumpkin patch When October comes around, Alejandra likes to partake in traditions including pumpkin picking. This snap from 2022 shows the 41-year-old with all three of her boys – whose faces she conceals from Instagram – sitting in a wheelbarrow while they pick out the best ones to carve.

9/ 9 © Instagram Family time This photo shows the driveway of their home and it's very generous in size. Little Alexander runs ahead and marvels at their shadows on the ground. Alejandra captioned the cute snap: "Daddy, Mommy and Alexander."



MORE: Best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024: Sophie Turner, Anne Hathaway, Dylan Sprouse, more

MORE: Justin and Hailey Bieber's $16m financial drama over Palm Springs second home - report