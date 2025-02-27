Richard Gere and wife Alejandra enjoy dreamy vacation with rarely-seen kids

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva are out of office!

The couple couldn't have looked more relaxed as they shared snaps from their luxurious Maldives trip, alongside their young sons, Alexander, five, and James, four.

"What a treat! Feeling fortunate #maldives #paradise," wrote the blonde beauty, alongside a series of sweet snaps of the adorable family.

In the first picture, Alejandra and Richard reclined on a Maldives beach looking out over azure waters, complete with coconut juice and a refreshing fruit platter.

The couple then watched the sunset together as it fell over the scenic horizon, holding hands and smiling for the camera.

Alejandra added a touching photo of her sons after they'd been swimming in the ocean, gazing with curiosity at the heart-shaped shell she found for them. Their mother's curls were prominent in both boys as they grew fascinated with the meaningful object.

Since their move from the US to her homeland of Spain, Richard and Alejandra have been living their best lives and finding joy in the everyday.

The Pretty Woman actor opened up about their cross-continental move in an interview with Vanity Fair Spain in April, sharing that he was looking forward to the laidback lifestyle and rich culture of the Mediterranean country.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," he said. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

He continued: "I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness."

"It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy," he gushed. "So I'm looking forward to going there."

The lovebirds, who married in April 2018 after four years of dating, are devoted parents to Alexander and James, as well as Alejandra's older son, Albert, from her previous relationship. Richard also shares his 25-year-old son Homer with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell.

On the activist's 42nd birthday, she shared a glimpse into their blissful life and how her family celebrated the special day. Alejandra's morning started with her youngest sons donning sombreros and giving her a bouquet of flowers, with a special card that had a sweet message inscribed.

"Happy birthday beautiful woman. We love you forever. You are our goddess," read the birthday card, written by Richard.

She then shared a clip of the 75-year-old singing "Happy Birthday" to her on guitar in their bedroom.

Richard and Alejandra have never been happier, as he revealed to Hola! at the Goya Awards in February.

"The best thing about being in Spain is seeing how happy my wife is. The people, the food and life are wonderful," he said. "We are happier than ever."

"We are like soul mates," she added. "We have the same values, one of the things that brought us together the most is our activist heart."