Richard Gere doted on by rarely-seen young sons in latest photo

Richard Gere is having the time of his life in Spain now with his wife Alejandra and their two young sons, James, four, and Alexander, five.

The couple also co-parent Alejandra's son from her previous marriage, 11-year-old Albert, with Richard also a father to 25-year-old Homer, his son from his marriage to Carey Lowell.

Last year, the family moved base from New York City, where Homer still lives and works, to Alejandra's native Spain to be closer to her culture and her family.

And it looks like some time in Europe is especially doing the kids well, allowing them to bond even more so with their father, as evidenced by a new photo shared by the Spanish publicist on Instagram.

She took to her Instagram Stories with a heartwarming snap of James and Alexander doting over their dad, making sure to keep their faces partially obscured. "We love #daddy team Gere," she wrote alongside it.

The family has spent some time traveling over the past few months, first in Switzerland, then Mexico, where they marked Alejandra's 42nd birthday, and finally the Maldives for a beach stay before heading back to Madrid.

Alejandra shared several sweet snaps from their beachfront getaway, including some relaxing with her husband, while others showed their sons playfully observing discoveries from the sand. "What a treat! Feeling fortunate," she captioned them.

The family moved to Spain last year just before Thanksgiving, with the Pretty Woman star sharing the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here," the actor explained. "So we're gonna spend some years in Madrid…our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there."

He spoke with Vanity Fair Spain before their move about the feelings influencing their decision. "[Alejandra's] mother is now here [in New York] living with us and she is lovely," he said. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States."

"And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well," the American Gigolo star added. "For Alejandra it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture."

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers. In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous."

"Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Elle España, he confirmed that life in Spain was all they'd hoped it would be. "The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever. She, because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy."