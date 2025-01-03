Eva Mendes shares new family photo: 'like mother, like daughter'

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling expanded their family last year when they adopted a new dog, Magic, into the family.

While the former actress avoids posting about her partner and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight, she has no issue posting about their four-legged friend, who has become a fully-fledged member of the Gosling-Mendes clan.

Eva Mendes shares a selfie with her dog Magic from her home on Instagram

The 50-year-old took to Instagram in a teasing post that alleged she was beginning to see a resemblance between herself and the mixed breed poodle.

She shared a close-up photo of Magic, with the dog giving some fierce side-eye, and another shot of herself giving a similar expression on the red carpet.

She captioned the photo: "Like mother, Like daughter. Wishing you MAGIC for 2025."

Ryan and Eva first adopted their furry friend in November 2024, announcing the "newest member of our family" on Instagram with an adorable video.

"We adopted her from this amazing organization," Eva said, referring to California Doodle Rescues, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, fostering, and finding homes for mixed breed poodles.

"More to come…I’m crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you," she told her fans.

The couple spent their first Christmas with Magic and their two daughters at home in California.

Barbie star Ryan is famously a dog lover, as he used to be inseparable from his mixed breed dog George, who died aged 17 in 2016. To commemorate George, Ryan continued to wear his dog tag as a necklace, and even closed out Saturday Night Live in 2017 wearing a t-shirt with a picture of the furry friend on it.

"There was something about George where . . . I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him," Ryan told Ellen DeGeneres. "He would not do tricks. If you wanted him to sit down, you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interest. Like, 'Look, we're gonna be in this car for about three hours, so if you want to sit down you might be more comfortable this way.' Then he might consider it."

Ryan Gosling along with his dog George

He continued: "George, as he started to age, started to look like an aging rock star. He was sort of skinny-fat, he had big hair and no teeth—some open sores. But still sexy."

Eva stepped away from Hollywood in 2014 to focus on raising her daughters, while Ryan continues to star in blockbusters. But it doesn't seem that the 50-year-old misses Hollywood, as she described her exit as "the easiest decision" she's ever made.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling