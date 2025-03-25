Princess Lilibet's golden red hair has grown so long in new photo

As the Duchess of Sussex turns over a new leaf, riding the wave of her Netflix docuseries, the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her much-anticipated return to social media, Meghan has already amassed a huge following of 2.6million (and growing).

Amid her rebrand, one of the major changes in the wife of Prince Harry's approach is how much of her life she's willing to share. From telling stories of her past to sharing her favourite fashion brands and personal moments with her family, Meghan has also started to share more photographs of her two children; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© NETFLIX Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recently launched her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan

In a recent post shared by the Duchess, she penned in the caption: "Every day is a love story," over a whimsical snap of a sun-soaked spring scene with her children. In the charming photograph, the mother-of-two looks relaxed but polished as she rocks denim skinny jeans, a breezy white shirt and an oversized straw hat.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

Meghan leans down to comfort Archie, who wraps his arms around his mum's legs. Lilibet, meanwhile, sweetly clutches onto a woven basket as she rests on Meghan's hip. The young Princess sported a full head of tumbling red hair that was significantly longer than the last time she was photographed.

Princess Lilibet's royally red hair

© Misan Harriman Lilibet on her 1st birthday

If anything is certain, it's that the Spencer gene on Prince Harry's side of the family is incredibly strong. In October 2023, HELLO!'s Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon met Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards.

"Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers," Sophie recalled from seeing Prince Harry at the Awards.

In the handful of glimpses Harry and Meghan have shared of their children since stepping away from royal life, their beautiful red hair has been prominently noticeable. Archie's hair has transitioned over time from a brighter red to a deeper auburn shade, while Lilibet's hair has previously appeared almost blonde, depending on the lighting.

© Netflix Meghan, Harry and Prince Archie help Lilibet blow the candle on her cake

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his children's red hair that matches his own "ginger genes."

During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he divulged: "The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Listen to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's sweet voices in video captured by Prince Harry

The vibrant red hair, a signature Spencer family trait, was naturally passed down to Harry from his mother, Princess Diana, and is shared by all three of her siblings - Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB