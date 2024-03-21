Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet take part in photoshoot alongside Meghan Markle inside Montecito home - report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely release photographs of their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, but Meghan reportedly called in one of her favourite photographers to capture her family.

It comes as Meghan made her return to Instagram last week, starring in a promotional video for her new venture, American Riviera Orchard Montecito.

The mum-of-two was seen arranging flowers, baking and twirling around in a little black dress at her Montecito home in California.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the Duchess, 42, asked New York-based photographer Jake Rosenberg to take some pictures of Meghan on her own, cooking and with Archie and Lilibet.

A bio on the photographer's website reads: "Jake has lent his creativity to an array of distinguished brands including Chanel, Ferrari, Breitling and Apple, among others. His lens has captured the radiance of talent such as Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Cindy Crawford, David Beckham, and Michael B. Jordan, unveiling their authentic personas through his vibrant imagery."

A friend of the Duchess confirmed to the Mail that the photoshoot had taken place but it was not in conjunction with Meghan's new venture and the portraits will not be publicly released.

Harry and Meghan shared rare videos and photographs of Archie and Lilibet in their Netflix docuseries, released in December 2022. There were plenty of sweet family moments which featured in the series, including Lilibet's first steps, Archie and Harry playing in the garden and walking the dogs, and Meghan baking with her children.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet

Full details have not been released around the Duchess' new brand, but a trademark application has suggested that it will be a homeware and lifestyle business with the list including digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

© Netflix A sweet moment between Meghan and her children

The brand name is a reference to Meghan's current home, with Montecito located in Santa Barbara, which is often referred to as the 'American Riviera'.

© Instagram Meghan's new venture is American Riviera Orchard Montecito

The Duchess' return to Instagram and her new website comes weeks after the launch of Harry and Meghan's new official site, Sussex.com, designed to be a "one-stop-shop" for the couple and their projects.

A new update on the royal family's website this week includes a link to Harry and Meghan's page in their joint biography, citing: "Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com."

Meghan's biography also states: "Alongside her successful career as an actress, The Duchess also wrote and edited a lifestyle website called The Tig." The former Suits star closed down The Tig in 2017, following her engagement to Prince Harry.

