Prince Harry kisses red-haired twin Princess Lilibet in adorable photo to mark special day

Meghan Markle marked International Women's Day on Saturday with an image carousel celebrating some of the special women in her life, including her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to post a selection of special images, including one of her daughter cuddling into Prince Harry. In the adorable image, Lilibet's red hair was on full display as she and her dad enjoyed a scenic ride on a boat. Harry cradled his daughter in his arms, sweetly planting a kiss on the top of her head.

Lilibet was dressed in a pink shirt alongside a pair of floral trousers, while Harry looked casual in a white shirt, striped shorts, and a backwards cap.

Meghan wrote: "Happy International Women's Day! Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

Also featured in the image carousel was a snap of Meghan with her mother, Doria Ragland, and one of herself and Harry enjoying themselves on the beach.

The mum-of-two has been revealing more about her two children following her return to social media, and during her new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, she revealed that Lilibet has the sweetest song.

Taking after her tidy mother, Meghan reveals: "Lili has made a song out of it: 'Clean as you go, clean, clean, clean, clean as you go,'" she sang to the camera. Meghan was showing how she clears up her cuttings and puts them in the bin as she arranges flowers.

Lilibet has also picked up her mother's love of baking, helping with the preparation of a batch of jam that Meghan served to two friends in the fifth episode of her show.

"Lili and I actually made this batch together," she told them. "She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like: 'No, no mama I'll do it,' and she wants to try. She's like, 'I'll stir it, I'll mash it.'" "She's proud," Meghan added as a photo of her daughter popped up on screen.

