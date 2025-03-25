Kelly Ripa has the most direct response to her daughter Lola's latest update

Lola Consuelos is building a legitimate music career, but that doesn't stop her mom, Kelly Ripa, from roasting her in the comment section. Over the weekend, Lola posted a poll on Instagram asking her almost 300k followers if she should release music or photos?

Instead of dropping a new single, she, like many Gen-Zers on Instagram posted a photo dump.

© Instagram Lola posted a new collection of photos on Instagram

Kelly jumped into the comments saying, "No I said release the music." It was a very mom move, but also a comment on behalf of all of us! Lola has released four singles over the past couple of years, but no album yet. Her social media followers – plus her very vocal mother – are more than ready for her music.

Lola dropped her first single "Paranoia Silverlining" in 2022. "I've been making music since I was 14," she told People. "But I never really had anything that I thought was legitimate to write about. The single explores the idea that our worst fears might not even be real, which fans thought of as both poetic and painfully relatable."

© Instagram While she's busy at work, for her mom Kelly, it still isn't fast enough

Since then, she's released "Divine Timing" and two other singles, and shared covers of songs by Madison Beer, Labrinth, and Amy Winehouse to her socials. So yes, the talent is there. The vision is there. But the album? Still pending.

And Kelly, the queen of morning TV and supportive parenting, is leading the campaign to get it out of her daughter's drafts. In fairness, Kelly has always been vocal about letting her kids figure things out on their own.

© Instagram The mom-of-three cheekily called out her daughter in the comments

She once told former co-host Ryan Seacrest that she had to tell Lola, who went to college in New York, not to come home when she felt homesick. "You have to work it out," she said during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, explaining that she wanted her daughter to fully experience independence, even if she was technically just a subway ride away.

That approach clearly paid off. Lola seems confident and grounded, and her parents are the first to say so. "As overprotective as I thought I would be, I've mellowed a bit," her dad, Mark Consuelos told People. "I'm really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa captures daughter Lola's return to the family home

Still, even the most well adjusted 23-year-old isn't safe from their mom blowing up their Instagram. Kelly's comment might've been cheeky, but she's not alone in her impatience for a new album.

© Kelly Ripa Kelly and Mark also share boys Joaquin and Michael

Lola recently teased new music on her TikTok – just a few seconds of a dreamy pop song – and followers commented: "Obsessed with this!! When's the album??" Fans are more than ready for Lola's first album. And judging by Kelly's energy, she's leading the charge.