Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't inherit Prince William and Princess Kate's family home

Prince William and Princess Kate relocated their family from London to Windsor in 2022, but here’s why they won’t be passing on their current residence, Adelaide Cottage, to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The reason the property will not be passed down directly to the three kids is because William and Kate do not own the home themselves – it belongs to the Crown Estate. The four-bedroom cottage is a grace-and-favour home, which they are able to use as a perk of their royal duties.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Royal Lodge and Bagshot Park used to be grace-and-favour homes, but they are now leased out to Prince Andrew and Prince Edward retrospectively.

Technically, one day Prince George could be entrusted with the responsibility of the Duchy of Cornwall, which currently sits with his father Prince William – and this would give him a very impressive property portfolio.

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor

The extensive property and land portfolio reaches across 23 counties in England, Wales and the Isles of Scilly. The impressive collection currently makes William the biggest private landowner in Britain.

Interestingly, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire is part of the Duchy so technically Prince William is currently his own father's landlord as King Charles uses it as his country residence.

© Getty King Charles' Highgrove home

Why did the Wales family move into Adelaide Cottage?

When William and Kate uprooted their family from Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace and moved to the countryside it was technically a downside from their impressive city abode. So why did they make the move?

The family's big move was an effort to get the children away from the goldfish bowl of London, and give them more of a ‘normal’ upbringing in Windsor.

The late Queen's former press secretary and communications officer Ailsa Anderson, spoke on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about the royals seeking normality for their kids, especially heir to the throne, George.

© Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis are having as normal upbringing as possible

"Both of his parents want to protect him and give him as much privacy and downtime as they can, and, in my view, make his upbringing as normal as possible. Both parents do the school run, and they try to keep things as normal as possible," she reported.

Princess Kate grew up in the countryside herself, so it seems only fitting that she wants to recreate her own childhood memories.

Their pink Grade II listed cottage is rarely photographed, which means their privacy wishes are currently being met.

Will Prince William and Kate move out of Adelaide Cottage?

There are no imminent plans for the family to move, and considering the kids are now settled into a nearby school, it seems logical that they will stay put for the near future. However, they have other properties to choose from, including their countryside bolthole in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

The ten-bedroom home was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the then-Queen in 2011.

Before they moved in, the Georgian property underwent £1.5 million worth of exciting refurbishments, and over the years we’ve had a few glimpses inside the gorgeous home.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Anmer Hall is the family's second home

When Kate revealed that she had completed the course of preventative chemotherapy, she released a heartfelt family video which was shot partially inside the country house.

The Wales family were seen playing cards at the dining table with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in a very low-key, cute moment.