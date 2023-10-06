The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child, Prince George, was born on 22 July 2013, named after his great-great-grandfather, King George VI, the father of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Many mothers give their babies sweet nicknames during their pregnancies, and it’s thought that Princess Kate did this exact thing with her firstborn.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair back in 2013: “Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.

"Kate was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as “our little grape” while she was pregnant, and there was a flurry of betting on possible names.”

Different fruits are often used to illustrate the size of a baby in the womb at varying stages of pregnancy, and a grape represents his or her size at week nine. We wonder if the grape nickname originated at that stage?

William and Kate announced they were expecting their first child on 3 December 2012 and Prince George was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 6oz at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013. Kate is said to have delivered him naturally.

The Princess has previously opened up about the moment George was born, telling Giovanna Fletcher: "Amazing, amazing. It is extraordinary as I've said. How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary, actually. And he was very sweet. And also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy."

In 2017, doctors from Kate's healthcare team shared details of the pregnancy and birth.

Professor Tiong Ghee Teoh, a consultant obstetrician, and gynaecologist, and anaesthesiologist Dr Johanna Bray were a part of the royal's 23-member medical team on call three months prior to the birth in case extra assistance was required.

"We had a huge team,” Professor Teoh revealed. "Anything that could possibly go wrong, we had a team of people behind each speciality." He added, "Everyone was sworn to secrecy."

The Princess of Wales’s Imperial College Healthcare team included two obstetricians, three midwives, three anaesthetists, four surgical staff members, two special care baby-unit staff, four paediatricians, one lab technician and three to four managers.