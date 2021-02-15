Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby name to be very sentimental? See favourites The royals could keep the moniker close to home

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second child, one question immediately comes to mind: what will they name the royal baby?

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced her pregnancy news on Valentine's Day

Several monikers have already been pegged as frontrunners, despite the fact that Meghan's due date is yet to be confirmed.

Among the favourites so far is Alfie and Alexandra, with bookmaker Ladbrokes revealing both have odds of 4-1. These are based on the fact the couple may choose another name beginning with the letter A, after the birth of their baby boy Archie Harrison.

Aside from the top two, Ladbrokes' Alex Apati said: "Archie was a modern twist on a traditional name, so it’s no surprise Charles/Charlie are up there as things stand at 5-1 apiece."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Baby Number Two Is On The Way For Prince Harry And Meghan

Royal fans have been speculating that Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie may name her first child after a close family member, following the birth last week – and the same could be true of Harry and Meghan.

MORE: Meghan Markle's surprise pregnancy announcement dress has a special detail you might have missed

Not only is Charles the name of Harry's father, but Elizabeth and Philip – the Duke's grandparents the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh – are also favoured monikers, followed by his late mother's name, Princess Diana.

Bookies Coral and Betfair also placed Diana as the most popular girls name. When it comes to baby boys' names, Coral suggests Thomas is in the lead, the moniker of Meghan’s father, while Betfair predicts Arthur could be the chosen name, replacing the original favourite, Oliver.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their pregnancy with this stunning photo

"Baby number two is on the way for Harry and Meghan, and it’s the names of both of their parents that are the favourites in the betting for the name of the new arrival," said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

READ: All the signs that hinted at Meghan Markle's impending pregnancy announcement

He added: "Spencer, Albert and Philip are all in the mix, whilst Alice and Emma are two outside picks for girls’ names."

Betfair also revealed Meghan's mother Doria Ragland could inspire the baby's name, with odds of 25-1.

The royal couple are already doting parents to son Archie Harrison

Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Having picked Archie - a name that wasn’t even on our list, for their first child - the odds suggest Meghan & Prince Harry could opt for a more traditional name for their second with Arthur and Diana the joint 8/1 favourites with Betfair.

"Meanwhile, we have seen a big move for Thomas into 12/1 second favourite from way out at 100/1 - while Abigail, a new name on the list, is straight into 14/1 third favourite.

"July 2021 is the favourite month for the birth in the betting so far, while Alice, Diana and Spencer are proving the most popular names so far with Betfair punters - who are also favouring girls names at 75% of the bets compared to boys names at 25%."

Of course, these could all change leading up to the birth, especially once Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce their baby boy's name. Some of the bookies' favourites for Eugenie's newborn are Philip, Arthur and Oliver – all of which are listed above.

MORE: The Queen reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise baby announcement