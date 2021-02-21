Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have called their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, but their son could be known by another moniker that has royal connections.

Most people have nicknames throughout their life, whether they're given to them by their parents or choose them for themselves. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has been called "Arch" in the past, while Princess Beatrice previously revealed her nickname for her younger sister Eugenie is "Euge."

So what nicknames could Princess Eugenie's first child be called? The name August is typically shortened to Gus or Auggie, so it would make sense that the royal may use these monikers behind closed doors.

Gus may actually be a sweet nod to Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall, whose daughter Laura called her twin boys Gus and Louis.

Eugenie finally revealed her son's name on Saturday, 11 days after the tot's birth on 9 February. In their first family photos, which were shared on Instagram, the new parents could be seen smiling sweetly down at August, who was sleeping soundly wrapped up in a blue blanket.

Eugenie and Jack shared three photos of their newborn son on Instagram

Eugenie added the caption: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.

"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

One of Duchess Camilla's grandsons is called Gus

Baby August Philip is named after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Philip is in honour of Eugenie’s grandfather and August’s great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Eugenie also shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which read: "On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

