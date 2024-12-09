Kourtney Kardashian's 'uncomfortable' health decision that impacts her kids

The Kardashians are no strangers to unique diets, with Kim Kardashian speaking openly about the strict eating regimes she follows ahead of special events.

Kourtney Kardashian tends to take a more holistic approach to healthy eating, cutting out gluten and dairy eight years ago. She said at the time: "I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. We had muscle testing done which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy."

The mother-of-four now says she's "95 per cent" vegan, writing on her lifestyle website Poosh earlier this year she had gone six to seven months with no meat, just with "occasional butter and honey."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis normally follow a vegan diet

Kourtney's husband Travis Barker is a strict vegan, and while Kourtney mainly follows his lead, she appears to have deviated from her diet, posting a photo of cream-topped hot chocolate on her Instagram Story – suggesting she and her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, have relaxed their diet for the holiday season.

© Instagram Kourtney enjoyed a creamy drink

Given the 45-year-old normally follows a strict diet, we wondered how reintroducing dairy could impact her health. Dietician Lola Biggs of vegan supplement brand Together Health explains: "Shifting or making any major changes to a long-term diet will naturally lead to some digestive adjustments.

"The body will adapt over time to the reintroduction of food groups such as animal proteins and fats, however, in the initial period, constipation, indigestion and altered bowel movements can be experienced and can be uncomfortable."

Lola adds that there can be benefits of adding dairy back in, though. "For some people this shift can be positive, with a sense of feeling fuller for longer, having more energy, and increased dietary variety which can help with common nutrient needs such as omega 3, B12 or iron, that are more difficult to obtain from a vegan diet."

Reintroducing dairy

For anyone wishing to follow Kourtney's lead this festive season by treating themselves to dairy delights, Lola suggests: "Start with small amounts of gentle, easy-to-digest dairy foods with gut-benefiting bacteria such as yogurt or harder aged cheeses lower in lactose - this will help you gauge your body's response.

Kourtney Kardashian should be careful reintroducing dairy to her diet

"Take your time and allow space between servings and try not to have more than one or two dairy servings per day.

"A good tip is to include dairy with meals rich in fiber, which can help your digestion adjust more easily. Also, not all of us respond well to dairy, so keep a lookout for lower lactose options or support the transition by substituting with plant-based milk alternatives, or goat or sheep-sourced options which you may respond better to."

Whether Kourtney's dairy additions are just for Christmas or she plans to eat dairy full-time again, we bet she's had plenty of expert advice to help her on her journey.