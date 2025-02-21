Kourtney Kardashian opens up about 'adjusting' to blended family following new family home

The Kardashians are no strangers to blending families, though that doesn't mean the process is without challenges.

The latest sister to open up about her evolving family dynamic is Kourtney Kardashian. The 45-year-old and her husband, Travis Barker, tied the knot back in 2022 with a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy, and in doing so blended their respective children. The couple had built up a 10-year friendship before they began dating.

Recommended video You may also like Kourtney Kardashian’s home gym is incredible The Kardashians star has reformer pilates equipment at her $9m home

Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares three children, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The reality star and her Blink-182 husband welcomed their son Rocky in 2023.

© Instagram Kourtney's blended family

Kourtney previously shared that she had moved in with her husband in June 2024 despite the pair having already been married for almost a year. "Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," she explained.

"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now."

In the latest installment of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder gave fans an update on her expanded family and their dream home transformation. She shared: "My goal in renovating my house and all the changes we're making is so that we can all fit — me and my kids, my husband and three bonus kids – and have it feel like a new space that we're all moving back into together, that feels like new energy and new vibes."

© GC Images Kourtney shares a close relationship with her step-children

Kourtney gave her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, a tour of her stunning mansion in the episode. Discussing the new home in her confessional interview, Kourtney said: "I've been there since November, since Rocky was born.

"I feel like blending, in the beginning, is a lot of adjusting for each person. Us in their space and then us being out of our space and into a new space. But it's really good, but I do want to get this going."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk with their son Rocky 13 Barker on the beach, photo shared on Instagram

She continued: "And my stepkids have lived in their home for their whole lives. It's new, all living together in one house, which is nice.

"It is change but I think we're at a really amazing place with it."

Kourtney also revealed her family plans for the future and her hope that her children will settle into their new home. She said: "I really want to get it to where our family can enjoy our house. I think all the kids will kind of always have a room at both houses. I'm definitely making space for everyone."