Rosamund Pike’s new fantasy drama The Wheel of Time: everything we know so far 

Rosamund Pike’s much-anticipated The Wheel of Time TV show adaptation is right around the corner, and we can't wait to find out more about the new fantasy world. The series is set to land on Amazon Prime Video on 19 November 2021, and is based on the bestselling fantasy novel of the same name. Find out everything we know about the series so far…

Is there a The Wheel of Time trailer?

We have been treated to a trailer which stars Rosamund in the role of Moiraine. Her usual blonde tresses have been dyed dark brown for the role, and the trailer hints at Moiraine's quest to seek out the Dragon, an entity who could destroy the world.

What is The Wheel of Time about?

Based on Robert Jordan’s beloved book series, the synopsis for the upcoming show reads: “Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

“There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

When will The Wheel of Time be released?

The series will be out 19 November 2021, and we don't know about you, but we're excited!

