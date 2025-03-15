Gemma Atkinson makes major career decision – and her children are the reason why

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she has no plans to take part in another soap opera, citing the impact their hectic filming schedules would have on raising her children.

The mother-of-two shares daughter Mia, five, and son Thiago, 21 months, with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez. Speaking to The Mirror, Gemma admitted: "My partner, Gorka, he starts Strictly Come Dancing in July, so from July to Christmas, he's wherever his partner is based, if he has a partner.

"So it's all up in the air. To go back to a soap wouldn't really be realistic because the hours are so few and far between, you're either in for 12 hours a day or you're in for two hours a day. Your schedule can change at the drop of a hat."

The 40-year-old rose to fame as Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and also played Carly Hope on Emmerdale, and reflecting on her experiences, she said she "loved" her time on the soaps.

© Getty Images Gemma Rose to fame on soaps

She conceded: "It's where I am now because of them, but I think, now that I've got the children, I just wouldn't be able to commit, unfortunately."

It's not just Gemma who worries about being away from her children, as during last year's Strictly Come Dancing, Gorka broke down in tears about having to be away from his family.

© UKTV/Mark Forrer Gemma shares two children with Strictly pro Gorka Marquez

"I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think all is happiness, joy, excitement, for all that is about to start with Strictly… and YES, it is," he shared in an Instagram post.

"But at the same time, I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them…"

© Shutterstock The pair prioritise their children over their careers

He continued: "I know I do it for them, and I know how much joy it brings to them and how excited and proud they are when they watch me. And yes, it makes it all worth it. But I still feel like this sometimes."