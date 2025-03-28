The Great British Menu judge Andi Oliver has a famous daughter – details

The Great British Menu will soon be coming to an end with just one episode remaining. One of the main stars of the show is judge Andi Oliver, who is also the owner of restaurant brand, Andi's.

Andi got into cooking following a successful stint as a singer in Rip Rig + Panic before transitioning into presenting work, and it her daughter, Miquita Oliver, decided to follow in her footsteps, with the 40-year-old becoming a successful television and radio presenter.

Here's all you need to know about Andi's incredibly famous daughter…

Early life

Born on 25 April 1984, Miquita is the daughter of Andi and Robin Baillie, an art history teacher. Growing up, Miquita was surrounded by showbusiness with her mum's successes and her godmother being Casualty star Amanda Mealing.

Speaking about raising her daughter while still performing, Andi told Good Housekeeping: "I just got on with it! I didn't have a nine-to-five job, ever, so she came with me and when we did a gig, someone would stand at the side of the stage holding her."

Miquita also counts Neneh Cherry as a close family friend and calls the legendary singer's daughter, BRIT Award winner Mabel, her "cousin".



© Richard Young/Shutterstock Miquita, seen her with Neneh Cherry, has been open about her chilhood

While appearing with her mother on the Good Food podcast, Miquita said of her youth: "It's a beautiful thing because I had a childhood full of abundance even though we didn't have any money.

"It's not just about feeding your kids, it's about creating a world where you don't feel like you're lacking."

Career

Although Miquita left school without any GCSEs, she didn't let this hold her back and when she was still a teenager, she secured a job as a presenter Popworld alongside Simon Amstell. She also presented on Channel 4's T4, however, she was dropped in 2010 after allegedly being overheard insulting singer Kesha.

Miquita has also presented on the radio, appearing on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra as a relief presenter.

© Getty Images Miquita was a key part of the T4 team

The 40-year-old has hosted her own shows, including Young, British and Broke: The Truth about Payday Loans, in which she reflected on her own experiences of bankruptcy.

Andi has been supportive of her daughter's endeavours, previously saying: "I just wanted Miquita to do things that made her happy – and I've said that to her all her life. She was on TV by the time she was 15, and that was really hard for her."

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Andi has been incredibly supportive of her daughter's career

The star has appeared alongside her mother for several shows with the pair being regular faces on Celebrity Gogglebox and back in 2007, Miquita made a one-off appearance on her mum's show, Neneh & Andi Dish It Up.

The mother-daughter duo also hosted their own travel series, The Caribbean with Andi and Miquita, where Andi explored her own Antiguan heritage.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Miquita is best friends with singer Lily Allen

Miquita is close friends with singer Lily Allen and the pair currently host their own podcast, Miss Me?, on BBC Sounds.