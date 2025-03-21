Stacey Dooley reveals surprise inspiration behind having Minnie

Stacey Dooley is a doting mum to her daughter Minnie, whom she shares with boyfriend Kevin Clifton. The pair welcomed Minnie in 2023, and Stacey has recently written a book about her experiences as a mother.

On Friday, the mother-of-one appeared on Loose Women to speak about the book and revealed that she was partially encouraged to have her daughter during a visit to a convent. "I was making a documentary, and I was staying with a load of sisters in Whitby, so I was in this convent," she explained.

"I thought they were going to be quite straight-laced and quite square, you know? They were a delight. They were like great company."

Stacey continued: "I was talking to Sister Helen and Sister Grace, and Sister Helen was basically asking me, 'What are your plans for the future?' And that's always been a bit ambivalent. [I'd say] 'Oh, you know, whatever, we'll see. Whatever happens, happens.' She was like, 'Stacey, this career isn't going to last forever.'"

© Instagram Stacey is a proud mum to her daughter Minnie

The star then joked: "Am I going to become a sister? I've probably missed that boat. But on a serious note, it did make me think about whether I wanted to be a mum. So, if I hadn't gone to the convent, who knows?"

"I must bring the baby to go and see the sisters."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star shares her daughter with her boyfriend, Kevin

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this month, Stacey confessed: "I would like to have more children, but it's not a given, is it?"

She also expressed regret about not starting a family sooner. The former Strictly champion shared: "Other mums were always destined to be mums. They knew. It was non-negotiable for them. But I didn't have that thought."

© Steve Meddle/Shutterstock Stacey expressed regret about not starting her family sooner

"If I'd started sooner, I could have had more; I might have had two, or three, or four. But you have to be realistic about these things. Like, biologically."

She added that Kevin was "up for it" when asked how he felt about expanding their family.

© Instagram Will Stacey become a mum again?

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself, I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications, and it's still so daunting and knackering at times."

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad, and I just have no idea how single parents do it," she added. "Actual heroes, honestly."