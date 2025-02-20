Beyoncé's rare comment on 'historic' move amid major family upheaval

Beyoncé rarely gives interviews, but the global superstar has spoken out this week to discuss her exciting and "historic" career move which is happening at a crucial time in her life.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer recently announced that her haircare brand Cécred is launching its first retail partnership with Ulta Beauty in April, meaning die-hard fans and devoted members of the BeyHive can get their hands on products in more than a thousand stores rather than ordering online.

The 43-year-old expressed how proud she was of the major business venture, which is Ulta's largest exclusive hair brand launch in its history, in an extremely rare interview for Women's Wear Daily.

"In the past year, we've helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like," she said.

"Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience."

As Beyoncé fans will know, nothing she does is a coincidence and her career moves are always carefully planned out.

The timing of Cécred's milestone achievement is significant as April also marks the month that Beyoncé will hit the road for her Cowboy Carter tour.

The performer, who won the coveted Album of the Year trophy for her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter at this month's Grammy Awards, will play her first shows in Los Angeles, California, before taking the show across the country to Chicago.

She'll then venture to cities like NYC and Atlanta, in addition to flying overseas for shows in London and Paris.

Beyoncé's family facing major upheaval

With Cécred's new launch and the tour kicking off in the same month, it's safe to say that springtime and summer will be monumentally meaningful – and busy – for Queen Bey.

What's more, going on a tour spanning multiple dates and continents is no small feat for Beyoncé, who typically likes to lay low at her home in California with her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

The family live in a staggeringly impressive home worth $200m.

The singer, who is famously private about her family and personal life, prefers to keep her family close by. As a result, her husband and all three of her children will likely join her on the road while she performs for hundreds of thousands of fans.

They'll be leaving their mammoth home in Malibu behind as they hit the road for the huge shows. During her last tour, the 'II Most Wanted' singer explained her children are her first priority and that she always makes sure she maintains their routine despite working hard on her concerts.

It's for this reason that she only chooses to tour in summer. She told GQ: "I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school."

The mother-of-three added: "I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles.

"Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent.

Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling."