Beyoncé's daughter Rumi is her grandmother's double in unearthed photo — see

The Knowles family gene has passed down exceptionally well across the generations, at least according to fans based on a new photo from family matriarch Tina Knowles.

The haircare guru and stylist is currently in the process of releasing her debut memoir, appropriately titled Matriarch, chronicling her early years growing up in Galveston, Texas to her life as a mother and grandmother to Beyoncé, Solange Knowles, her honorary daughter Kelly Rowland, and their kids.

The book will be out on April 22 and in a month out from release, she took to social media with a sweet unearthed childhood photo from a school portrait session, underlined by her birth name, Celestine Beyince.

"One month until my memoir, MATRIARCH, is shared with you all!!" she excitedly penned. "Can't wait to open up and tell you about this little girl from Galveston. She had no idea what was in store for her."

Fans raved over the snap, remarking upon how much her daughters and granddaughters resemble her now. "​​The genes are so strong in the Knowles family!" one gushed, with another saying: "Ms Tina looking like ALL of her babies!" and a third adding: "A Queen who gave us Queens!" Tina looked most remarkably like her youngest granddaughter, Rumi.

Rumi is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest, alongside her twin brother Sir Carter. Their oldest is teen Blue Ivy Carter, who is also quite close with her grandmother.

One fan also compared Tina to Solange's son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr,, who simply goes by Julez Smith, now a professional model who recently made his magazine cover debut for Teen Vogue.

Julez spoke candidly about trying to make his own footing in the fashion world outside the name his famous family afforded him. "I want to do everything organic," he noted, saying he prefers doing straight go-sees over using his family's influence.

© Getty Images Tina bore a remarkable resemblance especially to granddaughter Rumi

"So I'm not the type of person where I'm like, 'All right, cool,' just because the name is what the name is, I'm not going to go fishing for stuff I know I can go get," Julez continued.

"I'm going to do the same castings that other models [are] doing. I'm waiting in the same lines. It's going to be the same process and it feels better doing it organically. It's real life."

© Getty Images Oldest Blue Ivy is very close to her grandmother, even involving some teasing

When asked whether his name made the journey easier or more difficult, he responded: "I'm not going to say more difficult… I'm going to say it does open a lot of doors when it comes to brands reaching out and stuff like that, but I do think from a model standpoint, like other models, it causes a little static because they see [me] like, 'All right, cool, who is this new kid on the block?'"

He also attributed much of his love to not just his mom and famous aunt, but also grandma Tina. "Since I was a baby, I just remember my mom stepping out in clothes I ain't never seen and seeing my auntie dressing her tour costumes, and my grandma is really the pivotal point of our family when it comes to fashion."

© Getty Images "I would say it's been like a 16- to 17-year journey of me falling in love with fashion, if I'm being honest."

"She started it off. So hearing the stories from my family about my grandma sewing stuff and just putting it all together, I would say it's been like a 16- to 17-year journey of me falling in love with fashion, if I'm being honest."