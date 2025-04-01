Machine Gun Kelly forced to set the record straight about Megan Fox's baby name

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have finally addressed the buzz surrounding their newborn daughter's name.

The 34-year-old musician, real name Colson Baker, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to set the record straight after rumors started flying about what he and Megan had named their daughter, whom they welcomed on Thursday 27 March.

"Wait guys, her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready" the rapper wrote, putting an end to the internet frenzy about her unusual moniker.

The clarification came after MGK had initially announced the birth of his baby via Instagram, referring to the newborn as "our little celestial seed" in a heartfelt caption.

Fans quickly assumed that was the baby’s official name, but it turns out it was just a poetic tribute.

Rushing to comment on the post, a confused fan penned: "Not me wondering if they named her celestial seed," as another added: "It definitely could be a possibility? It probably is her name."

Megan, 38, has yet to make an official statement, but it seems the couple, who ended their engagement in November 2024, are keeping this special moment private for now.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's blended family

The Transformers actress shares three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is already dad to 15-year-old Casie from a previous relationship.

© Phillip Faraone Megan and MGK reportedly split in November 2024

The former couple are reportedly no longer romantically involved, calling time on their on-off three-year relationship for the second time in November 2024, one month after they announced they were expecting.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," read Megan's pregnancy announcement, referring to lyrics from Machine Gun Kelly's song "Last November" about a miscarriage they had experienced.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," the actress said on Good Morning America in November 2023. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart… trying to navigate, 'What does this mean' and 'Why did this happen?'"

© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship in 2020

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan spoke of her decision to keep her relationship much more private after announcing her pregnancy.

"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," she continued. "I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."