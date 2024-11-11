Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Megan Fox, 38, makes unusual pregnancy announcement with baby number 4 — first baby with Machine Gun Kelly
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Lester Cohen

HELLO!
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Megan Fox is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. 

The pair made the adorable announcement on Instagram on Monday, November 11, sharing a picture of the actress cradling her bump while covered in a black liquid; she also tagged the rapper, real name  Colson Baker, in the post.

Megan also shared a second pic of herself holding up a positive pregnancy tests.

View post on Instagram
 

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, including song lyrics from MGK's track "Last November," which referenced their past pregnancy loss.

Megan, 38, is also mom to sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK is a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)© Kevin Mazur
Megan and MGK met in 2020

Megan and MGK met on the set of the 2020 film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and made their red carpet debut that November.

In January 2022, MGK popped the question to Megan, with a custom two-stone ring which includes "bands [that] are actually thorns" and are designed to "hurt" if she takes it off.

Megan's unusual ring© Instagram
They announced their engagement in January 2022 after he proposed under a banyan tree; he later explained on Instagram: "The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

In her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Jennifer's Body star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage with MGK with what would've been her fourth baby, which left them both devastated.

megan fox white dress© Getty Images
Megan is mom to three sons

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she welcomed her three sons; they filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled before ending their marriage for good in2 020.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star later admitted that his ex-wife was the one to initiate their split after spending five weeks away from the family shooting a movie. 

Following her return, he said on his podcast… With Brian Austin Green: She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.' And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt."

