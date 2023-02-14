Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured together amid intense split rumors 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been pictured for the first time since explosive claims emerged over a possible end to their engagement.

The two were pictured leaving a marriage counselling office with Megan upset and seemingly wiping away tears as they exited the building. Both were dressed casually for the meeting, which reportedly lasted two and a half hours. The sighting comes two days after reports that Megan had ended their relationship.

Megan wore a blue sweater and jeans, while Machine Gun Kelly - real name Colson Baker - wore a black hoodie and black pants.

The pair were in conversation as they left the office, as you can see in pictures published by the Daily Mail, before leaving in separate cars.

On February 12, Megan sparked speculation among her followers when she deleted all of their photos together and in which she poses in a strapless black dress with the caption: "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath."

The quote she posted was a line from Beyoncé 's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her album Lemonade, widely believed to address her husband Jay-Z's alleged infidelity and the near-dissolution of their marriage.

Megan later deleted her entire account.

Megan and MGK met in 2020

The Jennifer's Body actor was married to Brian Austin Green for ten years before they split in May 2020 with Megan officially filing for divorce six months later. They have three cghildren together; Noah Shannon Green, nine, eight-year-old Bodhi Ransom Green,and Journey River Green, five.

She first met MGK in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in January 2020, and they have always described their romance as very intense.

The ring features Megan and MGK's birthstones

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," Megan told Nylon, adding: "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

After over a year of dating, they announced their engagement in January 2022, and Megan once again boldly addressed their tumultuous path to love, writing on Instagram: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

