Megan Fox deletes Instagram posts amid reports of Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox has split from her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after finding 'upsetting' material on his phone, new reports alleged.

The actress has also removed every single post from her Instagram page, although their pregnancy announcement is still up.

TMZ reported that the pair spent Thanksgiving together in Vail, Colorado where Megan saw the material, and "it made her want him to leave the trip early".

He left and they have reportedly not seen each other since.

On November 11, two weeks before Thanksgiving, Megan announced she was pregnant with her first child with MGK, real name Colson Baker.

The pair made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a picture of the actress cradling her bump while covered in a black liquid; she also tagged the rapper in the post, and shared a second pic of herself holding up a positive pregnancy tests.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, including song lyrics from MGK's track "Last November," which referenced their past pregnancy loss.

In her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Jennifer's Body star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage with MGK with what would've been her fourth baby, which left them both devastated.

Megan, 38, is also mom to sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK is a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie.

The two met on the set of the 2020 film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and made their red carpet debut that November.

In January 2022, MGK popped the question to Megan, with a custom two-stone ring which includes "bands [that] are actually thorns" and are designed to "hurt" if she takes it off.

They announced their engagement in January 2022 after he proposed under a banyan tree; he later explained on Instagram: "The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

He never shared Megan's Instagram post and only publicly shared news of the baby on November 25, when he tweeted: "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry. After all, I'm about to be a dad again!"