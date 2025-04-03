I followed in the stars' footsteps and turned my baby bump into a sculpture

Pregnancy is a truly unique and personal experience for every woman. With both of mine, I had fairly smooth rides. I didn't have any complications or negative symptoms, and, as cliché as it may sound, I revelled in my body growing another life.

So when I came across Milestonable, the company that turns your baby bump into the most treasured pregnancy keepsake – a mini statue of yourself – I was instantly intrigued.

Celebrity mothers including Kate Ferdinand, Emily Clarkson, and This Morning's Ashley James have all had their bumps immortalised into these beautiful works of art. And it's no wonder, because growing and carrying another human being for nine or ten months really is something to marvel at.

Milestoneable turns your baby bump into a permanent pregnancy keepsake

When I decided to go for it, it was about doing something to celebrate my second pregnancy, which – compared to my first with the gender reveals, baby showers, babymoon, and countless bump photos and videos – had largely gone undocumented. I wanted to do something special for this pregnancy, to show gratitude and pride for my body and its capabilities, and to also remember what my bump looked like.

I posed for my statue just two weeks before giving birth and it's amazing and empowering to look at it now, with my son in my arms, and know that that was his first home. The accuracy of the bust is outstanding – I can really see my pregnant body again, months down the line.

So how did I get here? If you're tempted or thinking about creating the most personal pregnancy keepsake, look no further. I've detailed everything below, from what to expect at your posing session, to the cost and my final thoughts.

What happens on the day

The Milestoneable studio in central London where posing sessions take place

On the day of my posing session, I headed into Milestonable's studio in Soho, central London. I was excited yet apprehensive. This was something totally out of my comfort zone, but Charlotte, who founded the company in 2022 when she was pregnant herself, immediately put me at ease. Charlotte is a mother herself, and if you end up having Carly or Amelia take your posing session, they are also both mums themselves.

Some of the sculptures on display to give you inspiration for yours

The experience started with a review of some of the beautiful statues on display to get inspiration and a feel for what I wanted. I then tried about three or four different poses. With each one, Charlotte used a scanner to capture my body while I stood very still, and then showed me my 3D image on a screen. Naturally, it may feel a little awkward at first posing naked in front of a complete stranger, but Charlotte made the whole experience professional, relaxed, and comfortable. You can pose in underwear, but for the best results, nude is best. A dressing gown is provided to wear in between poses.

Throughout the hour-long session, I didn't feel rushed at all. It was empowering to see my pregnant body in 3D, and Charlotte was great at suggesting different poses or slight variations, such as moving my hand a touch higher or lower on my bump, or putting one leg in front of the other for a more flattering look. It was amazing how a slight move changed the feel of my pose and consequently the feel of my sculpture. Charlotte gave a real sense of attention to detail.

I opted for the Marylebone finish (bottom row)

What happens after your posing session

After the session, I went away with three possible poses, and sent the videos and photos of the 3D scans to my friends and husband for their opinion. I actually loved all three, but decided on quite a classic pose in the end – one arm across the chest and another cradling my bump.

I also chose my material and finish for my statue. Again, it was another hard decision as all the colours and finishes are beautiful, but I felt the Marylebone Bronze Patinated best suited my taste. You can opt for a classic white or cream Notting Hill statue, or a more funky Chelsea blue, but I would say think about where you'll be displaying your statue at home, because a light colour against a white wall for example may not stand out as much.

A beautiful example of the Notting Hill bust

The finished product

Given how bespoke each piece is, it takes around four to eight months for your sculpture to be lovingly made and posted to you, depending on the material and finish you've chosen.

My bust arrived five months after my posing session

Mine took five months, which sounds like a long time, but once you have your hands and mind full with your new baby, you aren't really thinking about the wait. I can't tell you how exciting it is to receive your statue, especially because by that point you will be a few months postpartum and with your newborn in your arms. You may not remember what your body or bump looked like – you may even miss your bump. So holding the small bust in your hand, and then looking over to your baby, really is something special.

Absolutely thrilled with my bespoke piece of art

Having the finished product in my hands made me appreciate my body even more, and I love that I can look at it on my mantelpiece and see the exact shape and size of my bump, immortalised. I am one hundred per cent thrilled with my sculpture.

Best time to book

As recommended by Milestonable, the best time to book your posing session is between week 30 and week 35 of your pregnancy, when you'll have a beautiful bump to show off. If pregnant with twins, then an earlier session is recommended between weeks 28 and 33.

I actually did mine quite late when I was 37 weeks, so it just depends how you're feeling and how mobile you are to get to central London.

Of course, your deposit for your posing session will also be fully refunded if you happen to give birth before the date you've booked.

My overall verdict

The big barrier to many women having the Milestonable experience is, undoubtedly, the cost. Pricing starts from £497 and goes all the way up to £1,397 for the dearest option.

It is, admittedly, a real luxury and a real treat to own such a keepsake, but if you can afford it, I would one hundred per cent recommend having it done.

Art can be expensive, but this is probably the most personal and bespoke piece of art you'll ever own. There's also the option to buy a voucher on Milestonable's website, if you want to drop heavy hints to your loved ones when they ask what's on your baby registry.

Sculptures typically take between four and eight months to create

When I look at my sculpture now, I feel a great sense of pride, empowerment, and achievement knowing what my body was capable of. I hadn't heard of Milestoneable during my first pregnancy, but would have totally had it done then too to see the bump comparisons, just like Emily Clarkson did with her two pregnancies. Kate Ferdinand, on the other hand, actually had two sculptures made of her bump because she loved the busts so much.

Overall, the Milestonable experience from start to finish – meeting Charlotte, posing in her studio, choosing my sculpture, and receiving it in the post – was just wholesome and empowering, and a beautiful lasting memory I'll have of my second pregnancy.