Amanda Owen shares hopes for her children as daughter makes 'difficult' confession

Amanda Owen is used to having a noisy home with her nine children, however, as they get older, the star has thought about the time they will eventually fly the nest.

In her latest project, Our Farm Next Door, the presenter and her family refurbished a farmhouse close to their family home of Ravenseat. As their endeavours came to an end, Amanda posed with her children and reflected on the journeys that they might undergo as they grow up.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's family life

On the family photo, Amanda mused: "Six girls, three boys. All looking roughly tidy and ready for a photoshoot. And we've even got a little bit of decent weather. It's great to have the whole gang back."

She continued: "We'll see the kids growing up and going their own way and we'll also see the house evolving as well. Suddenly, [they] want to head towards civilisation. They want to go to places where the phone works and where you can order a Deliveroo. Y'know, living the high life."

© Matt Davis Amanda spoke of her brood moving out

Amanda concluded: "You realise that it's actually quite fun riding horses, slobbing about in wellies and they all come back again. You can have the best of both worlds. And I think that's great!"

Elsewhere in the show, eldest daughter Raven confessed that it was often "difficult" to get the family together due to their varying ages.

It can be hard to get the whole family together!

Amanda's beliefs echoed a recent interview she gave to HELLO!, where she revealed some of her children were interested in becoming farmers.

"My son Sidney (12) is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles (16) too, he loves his farming," she explained. "I just want to be able to facilitate that. I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever.

© Instagram Amanda revealed some of her children plan to become farmers

"Clive and I will give them opportunities, but we won't hand it to them on a plate."

The mum-of-nine is close to her brood and she melted hearts earlier in the month when she celebrated a special milestone with her son, Reuben, as he turned 21.

© Instagram Amanda marked Reuben's special milestone

Amanda shared several photos of Reuben through the years including snaps that showed him riding a pony, driving a tractor, playing a musical instrument and riding a bicycle, alongside a recent selfie.

Captioning her pictures, Amanda penned: "A snapshot of a few of Reuben's previous thrills and spills for him to enjoy on his 21st birthday. His love & devotion to all things horsepower is laid bare."