Peter Andre announces major family decision with wife Emily

Peter Andre is the epitome of a family man but in a new interview, the star has made a surprising announcement about the future of his household with wife Emily MacDonagh, 35, and five kids.

The star told Bella magazine that his daughter Arabella, who was born in April 2024, will be the final addition to their family.

Peter has said he is done having kids

Reflecting on the birth of his children, Peter said: "It has been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time."

He went on to explain the reasons for their decision: "I've never had a limit before - it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I now know this is it. At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than at 31."

Peter is a father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his former marriage with Katie Price and shares Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella with his NHS doctor wife.

A busy family life

In November, Emily spoke to HELLO! about her hectic home life with Peter and their brood. She revealed that a certain non-negotiable house rule keeps their evenings in check.

Emily and Peter live with his five kids

"The main rule we have is no screens!" she revealed. "That includes phones, iPads, and TV. The reason for that is so that we can all be present and listen to each other without distractions. I think it’s so important."

This means Emily and Peter are able to connect with the children which has maintained a strong bond between them. The mother of three said: "We always chat about what the kids have been up to during the day, as I think it's really important to be in touch with what is going on with them and to create an open space for them to chat with you.

The couple have a no phones at the dinner table rule

"We usually chat about what has happened at school, or maybe things that are coming up for them or fun things we have planned."

Arabella's milestone

Emily and Peter often share family updates with their fans via social media however their followers were divided last week when the proud mother shared Arabella's latest milestone online.

Arabella's milestone divided fans

In a video shot at their impressive Surrey home, Emily spoke directly to camera as she explained that her daughter is in a new phase of development. "As you can see, Belle has officially hit the milestone of casting (throwing anything and everything in sight!). She hasn’t quite mastered looking to see what she’s dropped yet, but I know so many parents will relate to this stage," Emily said.

One fan questioned the video commenting: "Where on earth do these facts/ words come from…Casting…I’m so pleased I had my children at a time where everything they did was not analysed and documented and named."

Arabella was born in April 2024

However many praised Emily for sharing the video. One fan wrote: "Normalising development milestones that others may perceive as 'naughty'. It’s always so great to know the development stages, especially in early years. Keep sharing."