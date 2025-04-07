Meet Scottie Scheffler's high school sweetheart wife and their son born just weeks after his Masters win

Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend his title at the 2025 Masters Tournament after emerging victorious in 2024 against Swedish Ludvig Åberg.

The 28-year-old golfer from New Jersey is already being predicted as a favorite this year for his third Masters title, and will no doubt have his growing family by his side, larger than last year's tournament.

As he ramps up preparation for the 2025 Masters Tournament, which begins on April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, here's what you need to know about his family…

© Getty Images Meet Scottie Scheffler's family

Who is Scottie Scheffler's wife?

Scottie Scheffler has been married to his wife Meredith Scheffler née Scudder for over four years. Apart from supporting her husband on the green, the 28-year-old is quite accomplished herself.

Along with her husband, Meredith is a supporter of the faith-based nonprofit organization Behind Every Door (BED), dedicated to providing sport, educational and creative opportunities for underprivileged neighborhoods in Dallas.

© Getty Images Scottie's wife, Meredith Scheffler née Scudder

She is listed as a member of their team on the website, specifically as their "Connections Liaison," and she told Veritex Community Bank for Essential Golf: "Everyone deserves to have dreams and goals and to be able to pursue those dreams and goals."

"I believe everyone has unique gifting. I love being part of an organization that is showing kids their giftings and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be."

Scottie and Meredith Scheffler's relationship

© Getty Images Scottie and Meredith are high school sweethearts

Scottie and Meredith met when they were just teenagers! The pair first connected as freshmen at Highland Park High School in Dallas and began dating a few years later.

In 2014, she discovered that Scottie was a champion golfer on the rise when she saw him on a TV commercial after making his PGA Tour debut at the age of 17 with the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

They continued their relationship long distance when Scottie headed to University of Texas at Austin and she went to Texas A&M University. In June 2020, while on a hike, he proposed after six years of dating. They tied the knot that December with a winter wonderland-themed ceremony.

© Getty Images The couple began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in December 2020

Scottie's life as a father

In March 2024, it was revealed that the couple were expecting their first child when Meredith was seen sporting a baby bump while cheering him on at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Meredith was heavily pregnant by the time the 2024 Masters Tournament came around that April, and Scottie had indicated that he was willing to give up his game to be by his wife's side if she were to go into labor at any point.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bennett, in May 2024

However, the timing perfectly aligned, as he emerged victorious by the end of the tournament on April 14, and just weeks later, on May 8, he and Meredith welcomed their son Bennett, just days before Meredith's own 27th birthday.

"Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much," he shared on Instagram, and they've since brought little Bennett along to cheer on his dad as well.