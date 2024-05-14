Scottie Scheffler welcomes baby boy ahead of PGA Championship – adorable first photo

Fresh from his Masters victory in April, Scottie Scheffler has another reason to celebrate after the birth of his first child.

Golf's world number one and his wife Meredith welcomed a baby boy on May 8, with Scottie sharing the news on Instagram on Monday.

The 27-year-old uploaded an adorable photo of his newborn cradled in his dad's arms, alongside the caption: "Welcome to the world little one. Your mom and dad love you so much."

While he didn't disclose his baby's sex or name, the PGA Tour's official website confirmed the couple welcomed a son they named Bennett.

© Instagram Scottie's baby boy Bennett

Speaking about the arrival of his son, Scottie joked to the Golf Channel: "If anybody has got any diaper advice, I could use it.

"I had high expectations of what that would feel like [to be a dad] and those were far exceeded. I thought it would be pretty great and it's a pretty amazing feeling.

"It took a little longer than anticipated for him to come, but I was able to get some good prep work in," he continued, referring to his preparations for the PGA Championship, which starts on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scottie added: "Obviously, not my usual stuff with him being born in the middle of last week; I took a more significant break than I would have, but I wouldn't trade it for anything.

© Getty Images Scottie and Meredith married in 2002

"It was so fun to get home and spend some time with him and Meredith and just hang out and be a dad for a few days. It was fun times at the Scheffler house, for sure."

When quizzed on how he will remain focused in the tournament now that he has a newborn baby at home, Scottie said: "I think just mentally, being as present as I can, being committed to my shots, not worrying about the results of things - just being committed to what I'm doing.

© Getty Images Meredith is a huge supporter of her husband

"I want to be as prepared as possible in an event and standing here today, I feel like I'm as prepared as possible. I feel like my game is in a good spot and looking forward to competing this weekend."

Scottie married his high school sweetheart Meredith Scudder in a Winter Wonderland-themed wedding at Arlington Hall in Dallas, Texas, on December 4, 2022.

Meredith wore a flowing white, tulle dress by Martina Liana that had a sweetheart neckline and a floor-length veil.

In keeping with the time of year, the venue was decorated with Christmas lights and white and pastel flowers – Scottie even donned a Santa hat.

Upon leaving the celebrations, the newlyweds were fittingly whisked away in a golf cart.