Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae reveal they are in counseling over 'sensitive' disagreement

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young aren't always on the same page — and they are in therapy because of it.

The HGTV star, 43, and the Selling Sunset alum, 37, have been together since 2019, after meeting through a mutual friend, and tied the knot in Santa Barbara in 2021.

In 2023, they welcomed their first child together, son Tristan, and two years later, they have found themselves in disagreement over whether to give the two-year-old a little sibling.

Heather, recently speaking on the Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast, revealed that she and Tarek are in therapy, as they can't agree on whether to have another child or not.

"That's a sensitive topic for me," the doting mom shared, noting: "Obviously I have my stepkids and I'm so in love with them, but having your own baby, oh my gosh. It's so hard to explain it until you go through it."

In addition to Tristan, Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, nine, with ex-wife Christina Haack, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

Further gushing about Tristan, Heather said: "I never wanted to leave [my son]. I want to be with him all the time. I still do," adding: "He is the light of my life. It makes me so happy."

"I'm like, 'How could I not want more?'" she noted, however she revealed: "But my husband is very much done."

Heather further shared that it's been "hard" to not be on the same page about a second baby with Tarek, but that going to couples' therapy has helped with their communication. "We are in therapy, talking through things, and it's just something that we never went to therapy together, which I wish we would have started it sooner because I think it's such an amazing thing and it helps communication."

The HGTV star added that her age is a factor as well, sharing: "I'm 37. I'm turning 38 this year. So for me, it's kind of like now or never in a way, not because you can't have babies older, but I don't want to be 40 having babies still 'cause it's a lot … It takes up a lot of your time, a lot of your life, and the kids are my priority over myself. So I want to do it, get my body back. And it took a long time. It's hard."

Heather, who most recently starred alongside her husband and his ex Christina in The Flip Off, a preview of which you can see below, previously expressed her feelings over wanting a second child in a February Instagram post.

She wrote: "Reflecting on my baby turning 2 on Friday. It's truly hard to believe. Watching him grow and learn brings me so much joy, and I love experiencing life through his innocent, beautiful spirit. But it's also been very hard for me to see my baby grow up — I want to keep him my baby forever."

"More than anything, I love being a mom. With all the stress and chaos in life, when I see him and hold him, I feel an instant calm in my whole body. He's so pure, loving, and innocent. I watch videos of him as a baby and cry — mostly happy tears , but also because I wonder if I'll ever have another baby. And when you love being a mom as much as I do, that thought is something I quietly mourn inside."