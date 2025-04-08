Pregnant Tiffany Trump reveals sex of first baby – and her due date is so close

Tiffany Trump is counting down the days until her first baby with her husband, Michael Boulos, arrives.

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, 31, threw an extravagant Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower over the weekend and seemingly revealed that she is expecting a boy in just a matter of weeks.

Tiffany posted two photos to her Instagram Stories on Monday and looked breathtaking in a floor-length blue dress with floral embellishments across the bust as she cradled her baby bump.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "1 month", alongside a bear and blue heart emoji.

Tiffany looked radiant in the photo as she posed in a lush outdoor setting, decorated with Peter Rabbit motifs and blue accessories.

The second photo revealed the elaborate treats served to guests, including biscuits and macaroons decorated with the beloved Beatrix Potter character.

Pregnancy reveal

Tiffany has kept a low profile since her father announced her pregnancy at the Detroit Economic Club on October 10, 2024, when he recognized his daughter's father-in-law, Dr. Massad Boulos, in the audience while speaking at the event.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Donald said. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

The mom-to-be revealed in January 2021 that Michael had proposed in the White House Rose Garden, reportedly with a $1.2-million diamond ring.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote on Instagram.

Tiffany also shared several gorgeous photos of her November 12, 2022, wedding – including her exquisite Elie Saab gown – which took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiffany grew up in California with her mom, Marla Maples, after she and Donald split in 1997.

Marla previously revealed during an appearance on Today, that she wanted Tiffany to live outside of her father's shadow to be able to "discover who she is".

While she never intended to be a "single mom", Marla wanted Tiffany to experience a similar laid-back upbringing to her own.

"She moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity versus being in the shadow of a name or growing up very young with all that pressure," Tiffany told People.

"So, she wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that."

Despite not growing up with her half-siblings, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Barron, Tiffany has forged a close relationship with them, especially with Ivanka.

"We would see each other on all of the holidays and talk to each other frequently," Ivanka told People in 2016. "She's my little sister! I've been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her."