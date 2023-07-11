Inside Tiffany Trump’s VERY elite circle of friends

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the former president, has maintained a relatively low profile since her nuptials last autumn. However, she certainly made waves over the Fourth of July weekend, gathering with her coterie of socialite friends in Florence, Italy.

The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos, 25, jetted to Europe to attend the extravagant wedding of former 'Rich Kid of Instagram,' Karen Shiboleth, and British film executive, Rory Japp. The event took place on July 3 and was a veritable who's who of the international social scene.

In addition to Tiffany, many of her long-time friends, such as Peter Brant Jr., joined the festivities. The presence of these familiar faces hearkened back to their headline-grabbing 'Snap Pack' days in 2016. As Tiffany extends her Italian escapade, we're delving into the backgrounds and lives of her glamorous inner circle.

© Instagram Karen with Tiffany

Karen Shiboleth

Karen Shiboleth, 30, the blushing bride, is the offspring of international lawyer and investor Amnon Shiboleth and Lynn Krominga, the former head general counsel for Revlon. Born and raised in New York City, Karen attended Columbia University, around the same time Tiffany was studying at her father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

Karen later attended graduate school at King's College in London, where she studied international law, following in her father's footsteps. After making headlines in 2017 for a lawsuit against United Airlines, she caught the media's attention again when she married Rory Japp in 2021. Their second wedding ceremony took place at Villa di Maiano, a 15th-century estate overlooking Florence, attended by an elite guest list of 125 people, including Tiffany and Michael.

© Jamie McCarthy Tiffany Trump and Peter Brant Jr

Peter Brant Jr.

Peter Brant Jr.'s connection to Tiffany began before either of them was born. Their fathers, former President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Brant, were childhood friends. Peter, 29, the oldest of Peter Sr.'s three children with his second wife, model Stephanie Seymour, has maintained a close friendship with Tiffany over the years.

Notorious for his high-profile antics and experimenting with gender in fashion and beauty, Peter developed a unisex makeup line with MAC in 2015, along with his late younger brother Harry. Despite the ups and downs, Peter and Tiffany's friendship has remained strong, with him even attending her bridal shower and wedding.

© Instagram Victoria Baker-Harber

Victoria Baker-Harber

Victoria Baker-Harber, 34, rose to fame starring in the British reality series Made in Chelsea. The daughter of an English commercial lawyer and an Australian property-developer, Victoria launched her swimwear brand, Elle-en-Jette, in 2013 inspired by Chanel. While she's been involved in a recent high-profile relationship with convicted fraudster Inigo Philbrick, it seems her friendship with Tiffany is a bright spot, with the duo frequently photographed together at glamorous events.

© Dominique Charriau/Getty Gaia Jacquet-Matisse attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter

Gaia Jacquet-Matisse

As the great-great-granddaughter of French painter Henri Matisse, Gaia Jacquet-Matisse might have the most prestigious lineage of all of Tiffany's socialite friends. Born in France to artist parents, Gaia relocated to New York City, where she developed her own career in the arts. She's a former 'Rich Kid of Instagram,' just like Karen and Peter, and was invited to Tiffany's wedding last fall. They most recently reunited at Karen Shiboleth's wedding in Italy.