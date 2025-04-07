Eric Christian Olsen escapes for getaway with pregnant wife before 4th child's arrival — see photos

The countdown is officially on for Eric Christian Olsen and his family.

The NCIS: Los Angeles alum and his wife Sarah Wright, who are already parents to son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four, are currently expecting their fourth child together.

The couple shared the exciting news just weeks after revealing they had lost their home in the devastating wildfire crisis that ravaged much of Los Angeles, but they are keeping their heads up, and enjoying a well-deserved "babymoon."

© Instagram Eric announced in February that he and Sarah are expecting their fourth child

Sarah, who is also an actress, with credits in The House Bunny and Made of Honor, among others, took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the latest weekends for the family.

She started off with a photo taken by none other than her youngest Winter, in which she is highlighting her baby bump wearing a checkered mini dress paired with a denim jacket.

The doting mom also shared photos of a cup of ice cream, and snuggles in bed with the kids. The family appears to have spent a couple days in Oxnard, a town between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, by Ventura.

© Instagram Sarah shared a sweet photo taken by her daughter

"Weekends, babymoon getaway and morning snuggles!!" Sarah wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Love!!! Also Winter is a great photographer!" one gushed, as others followed suit with: "Glowing mama," and: "Gorgeous children I'm sure they are so excited about their baby," as well as: "Winter is a little pro! Have a great Sunday!"

© Instagram The actress is due in the summer

Sarah and Eric met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. When the couple first announced their pregnancy last month, Eric shared a selfie in which his wife's bump is in view next to his face, and joked in his caption: "We timed this little nugget peeeeeerfectly."

© Instagram The Olsen-Wright bunch

Prior to that, Eric had taken to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute thanking everyone who had supported him and Sarah after the loss of their home, including his former co-star Daniela Ruah, who is married to his brother David Paul Olsen.

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Award after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers." See a trailer for Matlock below.

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Matlock

He then shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."