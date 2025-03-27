Kylie Kelce issues stern warning ahead of 'imminent' birth of 4th child with Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce has issued a stern warning ahead of the "imminent" arrival of her fourth child.

The 33-year-old – who is married to former NFL star Jason Kelce – shared a detailed rundown of her birthing plan on the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

While discussing the steps she wants to take to make the birthing process as comfortable as possible, she had a few choice words to say to those who think they know better.

© Getty Images Kylie shared her birthing plan

Kylie expressed her desire for an epidural before silencing critics of medicated birth, saying: "People who dismiss birth with an epidural as being not a true birth experience, I can promise you from the bottom of my heart, I felt every part of labor."

She also laid into those who think mothers who have C-Sections "did not experience birth."

"I'm trying to be nice," Kylie said, before adding: "No, never mind. The person you're speaking to just grew a human being and for whatever reason that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom.

"You know whose business that is? Not yours, she continued. "They just had massive abdominal surgery. Abdominal surgery to get out the human life that they just built.

© Shutterstock Kylie and Jason are expecting their fourth child

"I can't believe that people say that," she added, before warning. "That is horrific. I dare you to say that within earshot of me."

Before Kylie shared her birthing plan, she made it clear that she wasn't accepting other people's opinions on it.

"Now I'll tell you exactly what my birth plan is," she said. "That's right. It's mine. You don't need to have an opinion on it.

© Getty Images Kylie warned critics to keep their opinions to themselves

"You don't need to be worried about it because I'm gonna tell you this birth plan has been approved by me, myself and my team of OBs. Okay?

"I just want a fat needle in my back. That's it," Kylie shared, referring to an epidural. "I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in so that when I need a little bumpity bump to get that window gone — if you know, you know — that we can make that happen."

© Instagram Kylie and Jason are already parents to three daughters

While Kylie is "not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body," she will always listen to the advice of her doctors.

"I do what is advised by the medical staff in the hospital, because I truly believe that labor and delivery nurses are angels that have descended from heaven and landed on earth," Kylie said. "And I trust and love my OBs."

In November, Kylie revealed on Instagram that she and Jason are expecting their fourth child. Their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett helped share the announcement, wearing matching sweaters that read 'Big Sister.'

The caption read: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"